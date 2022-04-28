Kristin Cavallari Reveals Whether Jay Cutler Will Ever Have A Shot With Her Again

It's safe to say that Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's romance has been full of ups and downs. The twosome first stared dating back in 2009 when they met at a Chicago Bears game (Cutler played for the team at the time) and things moved pretty quickly after that. "We hung out two nights later, and that began a swift and intense romance. I flew back to Chicago at least every two weeks," Cavallari revealed in her 2016 book, "Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making it All Work."

It was around two years later when the footballer popped the question to "The Hills" star, in April 2011. But their path to the altar did not run smoothly. Us Weekly reported in April 2011 that they'd split and claimed it was supposedly Cutler who "dumped" his fiancée. But not so fast, Breakup Brigade! September brought us a big reunion when a source told People that they were "working it out," and they went on to welcome their first child the following year. That was followed by a wedding in 2013 and two more babies, one in 2014 and one in 2015.

But, sadly, it was Splitsville again. In April 2020, Cavallari confirmed on Instagram that they'd decided to divorce, telling fans, "This is just the situation of two people growing apart." But with so many makeups and breakups, is there still the chance these two could end up together?