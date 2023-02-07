Chris Brown Extends Olive Branch After Tantrum Over 2023 Grammys Loss To Robert Glasper

Chris Brown wasn't feeling so breezy on Grammy night 2023. Nominated in the Best R&B Album category, Brown acted like a sore loser after he lost to pianist Robert Glasper and his album, "Black Radio III." Taking to his Instagram Stories, Brown fired off a series of incredulous posts, at one point asking followers, "Who the f*** is Robert Glasper." At the conclusion of his rant, the singer seemingly mocked the night's victor by posting a Photoshopped image of him playing the harmonica. "I Gotta get my skills up," he explained (hopefully) in jest.

Needless to say, many tweeted their disapproval of Brown's ignorance toward Glasper and his tirade in general. While some noted that Brown was too old to react as he did, others noted that even if fans didn't know Glasper by name, Brown should have. "For someone in the industry to post that is just embarrassing... he should know," one tweeted. Furthermore, as another fan noticed, Glasper has worked closely with one of Brown's contemporaries. "Chris brown not knowing who robert glasper is has to be one of the biggest self-owns in the history of the music business," they tweeted, sharing a video of Glasper describing his contributions to Kendrick Lamar's 2015 Grammy-winning album, "To Pimp a Butterfly."

With the moment in the past, it appears Brown's cooler head has prevailed; the "Under the Influence" singer has reached out to Glasper with a lengthy social media apology.