Chris Brown Extends Olive Branch After Tantrum Over 2023 Grammys Loss To Robert Glasper
Chris Brown wasn't feeling so breezy on Grammy night 2023. Nominated in the Best R&B Album category, Brown acted like a sore loser after he lost to pianist Robert Glasper and his album, "Black Radio III." Taking to his Instagram Stories, Brown fired off a series of incredulous posts, at one point asking followers, "Who the f*** is Robert Glasper." At the conclusion of his rant, the singer seemingly mocked the night's victor by posting a Photoshopped image of him playing the harmonica. "I Gotta get my skills up," he explained (hopefully) in jest.
Needless to say, many tweeted their disapproval of Brown's ignorance toward Glasper and his tirade in general. While some noted that Brown was too old to react as he did, others noted that even if fans didn't know Glasper by name, Brown should have. "For someone in the industry to post that is just embarrassing... he should know," one tweeted. Furthermore, as another fan noticed, Glasper has worked closely with one of Brown's contemporaries. "Chris brown not knowing who robert glasper is has to be one of the biggest self-owns in the history of the music business," they tweeted, sharing a video of Glasper describing his contributions to Kendrick Lamar's 2015 Grammy-winning album, "To Pimp a Butterfly."
With the moment in the past, it appears Brown's cooler head has prevailed; the "Under the Influence" singer has reached out to Glasper with a lengthy social media apology.
Chris Brown tells Robert Glasper he wasn't the reason for his outrage
Chris Brown has issued his mea culpa to pianist and music producer Robert Glasper on (where else?) Instagram. Posting a screenshot of a direct message he sent Glasper, Brown explained his outrage on Grammy night as directed toward the organization, per Page Six. "Congratulations my brother," the "Call Me Every Day" crooner wrote in the DM. "I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys." As Brown admitted to Glasper, he came off "really rude and mean" when the pianist was never his "intended target." After "doing my research," Brown added that he thought Glasper's work was actually "amazing."
Brown then opined (in an all-caps statement) that he and Glasper never belonged in the same category. "THE ORGANIZATION ISN'T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE," he wrote of the two musicians appearing in the same category. Brown concluded his apology on a positive note: "HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE."
Unfortunately for Breezy, his apology seems to have landed even worse than his initial tirade. With many Twitter users doubting Brown's sincerity, one such fan mused: "You don't say something blatantly offensive and then 'I'm sorry if u took offense'... That's just not how it goes." Another called Brown's message the "perfect toxic apology," adding that Brown's words contained "an emotional gaslight attempt, full backpedal, dismissal of all accountability." The user labeled Brown's racial criticism of the Grammys a mere deflection.