Chris Brown Goes Full Sore Loser On Instagram After 2023 Grammy Awards Defeat

Nearly a decade after he refused to join the standing ovation for Frank Ocean — who beat him to win the prize for best urban contemporary album at the 2013 Grammy Awards — Chris Brown is once again exhibiting sore loser behavior. And at the same award show, no less.

To recap, Ocean bested Brown's "Fortune" with his critically acclaimed EP, "Channel Orange." Ocean not only drew cheers from the audience but received a standing ovation for his outstanding work. After all, it had been a long time coming for the star who once ghostwrote songs for the likes of Beyonce, John Legend, and Justin Bieber. The only person in the room not happy about his win? Brown, of course. The singer chose to stay seated while Ocean received his well-deserved award, per HuffPost. To add insult to injury, Brown didn't receive any applause when he was announced as a nominee, so CBS decided to add a cheers track instead, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Now years after the embarrassing incident, it doesn't look like Brown learned the virtue of being gracious in defeat.