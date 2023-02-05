Chris Brown Goes Full Sore Loser On Instagram After 2023 Grammy Awards Defeat
Nearly a decade after he refused to join the standing ovation for Frank Ocean — who beat him to win the prize for best urban contemporary album at the 2013 Grammy Awards — Chris Brown is once again exhibiting sore loser behavior. And at the same award show, no less.
To recap, Ocean bested Brown's "Fortune" with his critically acclaimed EP, "Channel Orange." Ocean not only drew cheers from the audience but received a standing ovation for his outstanding work. After all, it had been a long time coming for the star who once ghostwrote songs for the likes of Beyonce, John Legend, and Justin Bieber. The only person in the room not happy about his win? Brown, of course. The singer chose to stay seated while Ocean received his well-deserved award, per HuffPost. To add insult to injury, Brown didn't receive any applause when he was announced as a nominee, so CBS decided to add a cheers track instead, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Now years after the embarrassing incident, it doesn't look like Brown learned the virtue of being gracious in defeat.
Chris Brown can't accept that he lost against Robert Glasper
Chris Brown has a tough time getting to grips with the fact that he lost another Grammy, and this time, to an artist whom he hasn't heard of — or at least pretends not to.
The singer was in the running to win the best R&B album category at the 2023 Grammys against other strong contenders, including Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye, PJ Morton, and Robert Glasper. Glasper ended up taking the trophy home for "Black Radio III," which Brown is having trouble accepting. He took to Instagram to acknowledge his loss, posting on his Stories that he had no idea who Glasper is and that he might as well pick up a new instrument since he lost against a talented pianist. "I Gotta get my skills up... Ima start playing the harmonica," he wrote.
Fans took no time to berate the disgraced artist on Twitter, shaming him for his childish behavior. "He shouldn't have even been nominated in the first place," one fan tweeted. "Love seeing him not succeed," another added. "He been making the same song since 2014. He needs to hang it up already," noted another. And while the public has taken to calling the singer out, Brown appears to be paying them little mind. We'll have to see if Brown learns to accept defeat graciously — that is if he ever gets nominated again.