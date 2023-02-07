Tony Romo Shuts Down Haters Of His NFL Commentary

Former NFL player Tony Romo has spoken out in defense of his CBS broadcasting career following criticism he has received for the move, with his thoughts coming out during an interview with BroBible. The New York Post notes that the former football player, who played his entire professional career with the Dallas Cowboys, was hired by the network in 2017 following his retirement from the sport.

Romo discussed the response to his career adjustment with BroBible, where he noted that the initial reaction to his move into broadcasting was positive. On that subject, Romo highlighted to BroBible, "At first, they'd mostly tell me how much they love to listen to me and all these positives, so it's fun."

After multiple years in broadcasting, though, Romo didn't hesitate to acknowledge that the job isn't quite as enjoyable as it once seemed and that opinions of his work have changed over time.