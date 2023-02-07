Tony Romo Shuts Down Haters Of His NFL Commentary
Former NFL player Tony Romo has spoken out in defense of his CBS broadcasting career following criticism he has received for the move, with his thoughts coming out during an interview with BroBible. The New York Post notes that the former football player, who played his entire professional career with the Dallas Cowboys, was hired by the network in 2017 following his retirement from the sport.
Romo discussed the response to his career adjustment with BroBible, where he noted that the initial reaction to his move into broadcasting was positive. On that subject, Romo highlighted to BroBible, "At first, they'd mostly tell me how much they love to listen to me and all these positives, so it's fun."
After multiple years in broadcasting, though, Romo didn't hesitate to acknowledge that the job isn't quite as enjoyable as it once seemed and that opinions of his work have changed over time.
Tony Romo knows he won't be showered with love constantly
Elaborating to BroBible about what it has been like to deal with other people's expectations of other people over the years, former Dallas Cowboys player Tony Romo shared, "When you're young and you come out and you're good, then you're dealing with more expectations. You find out some people don't like you and some people want you to do things differently and do this and that instead."
He added that while more people approached him about his broadcasting work for CBS than when he first joined the network, not everybody had positive things to say. Romo explained, "The thing is, the people who really love you aren't gonna keep going out of their way to say, 'I love you.' They're not going to keep tweeting 'He's the best' every week, right? So, that goes away and then you hear more negative stuff, but that's just noise."
Ultimately, Romo assured BroBible he isn't concerned with the negativity he has received, opting instead to focus on the positive side of things — and the experience his viewers are getting from his commentary, above all. "At the end of the day, my goal is just for the viewer at home to really feel the game," said Romo, alluding to his excitement for the sport.