Adam Devine Took Major Heat For Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal Over A Typo
In 2022, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a video on TikTok claiming she and Adam Levine were in a relationship for about a year. She mentioned that she believed the singer and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, were separated at the time, and Stroh ended the alleged affair when she realized they were still married. Shortly after, three other women came forward with their own allegations, posting screenshots of NSFW direct messages from the California native, per The U.S. Sun.
The scandal got so much public attention that it became a "Saturday Night Live" sketch. The Maroon 5 singer, portrayed by Mikey Day, was a contestant on a game show where all he had to do was send a normal direct message to a fan. He was joined by Armie Hammer, portrayed by James Austin Johnson, who had his own direct message dilemma in the past.
Levine later responded to the allegations against him. According to TMZ, he admitted that, although he never had an affair, he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of his life." He added that he and his wife were taking "proactive steps" to overcome the obstacle. "I take full responsibility," Levine stated. "We will get through it and we will get through it together." However, it seems that the cheating scandal affected the life of another celebrity as well: Adam Devine.
Adam Devine got angry DMs from Adam Levine fans
When two celebrities' names are similar to each other, it's easy for fans to make the simple mistake of mixing them up every now and then. For actor Adam Devine, he's often mistaken for crooner Adam Levine. In an interview on "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," the comedian admitted that people always confuse him with the Maroon 5 frontman. "That's my entire life," he said. He explained that when he does a stand-up show, he hears comments like: "'Oh, he looks horrible. Did he gain 60 pounds and lose 11 inches? Adam Levine does not look proper.'"
So, when the cheating allegations against Levine came out, Devine got some hate from fans. He explained on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that news organizations started to mix up his name with the singer's moniker, thus prompting the angry onslaught of messages from fans. "I was getting, legitimately, hundreds of DMs," he said. The "Pitch Perfect" actor also took to Instagram to clear up the confusion.
Devine isn't the only celebrity whose name is confused with other famous stars. On the "Late Late Show" with James Corden, "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes explained how she's gotten some strange fan reactions on Twitter from her name. "There's a singer called Camila Cabello and a singer called Shawn Mendes," she said. "People seem to think my Twitter is a fan account for that relationship."