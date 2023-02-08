Adam Devine Took Major Heat For Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal Over A Typo

In 2022, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a video on TikTok claiming she and Adam Levine were in a relationship for about a year. She mentioned that she believed the singer and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, were separated at the time, and Stroh ended the alleged affair when she realized they were still married. Shortly after, three other women came forward with their own allegations, posting screenshots of NSFW direct messages from the California native, per The U.S. Sun.

The scandal got so much public attention that it became a "Saturday Night Live" sketch. The Maroon 5 singer, portrayed by Mikey Day, was a contestant on a game show where all he had to do was send a normal direct message to a fan. He was joined by Armie Hammer, portrayed by James Austin Johnson, who had his own direct message dilemma in the past.

Levine later responded to the allegations against him. According to TMZ, he admitted that, although he never had an affair, he "crossed the line during a regrettable period of his life." He added that he and his wife were taking "proactive steps" to overcome the obstacle. "I take full responsibility," Levine stated. "We will get through it and we will get through it together." However, it seems that the cheating scandal affected the life of another celebrity as well: Adam Devine.