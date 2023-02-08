Unlikely Lunch Dates Priscilla Presley And Bam Margera Have More In Common Than You'd Think
When it comes to celebrity friendships, you never really know what you're going to get. Of course, celebs with similar careers often gravitate towards one another. Longtime besties Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens are all actors who've had similar career trajectories. Examples of the most enduring Hollywood friendships include Oprah and Gayle, Tobey McGuire and Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith. These particular pairings have been strengthened by time, as their friendships all date back as far as the '90s.
Of course, there are some celebrity friendships that are hard to understand, whether because of extreme age gaps or contrasting personalities. One of the best examples is Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, who've not only worked together on several projects, but have described themselves as "best friends" (via Martha Stewart). You can also add Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley to the list. Margera, who is best known for starring on "Jackass," recently posted a selfie with Priscilla Presley to Instagram, sparking some surprised reactions. However, it appears that the pair, who share a 34-year age gap, are friends with a major commonality.
Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley are connected by an unfortunate thread
Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley's friendship may throw some people for a loop, but they actually share a common thread: Presley's son, Navarone Garcia. According to TMZ, Margera is actually friends with Garcia.
Recently, Garcia opened up to People about his history with substance use. After first trying heroin as a teenager, Garcia got wrapped up in something far more dangerous. "I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it'd turn out to be fentanyl," shared Garcia. "That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I'd need it every 45 minutes. It went downhill quickly." Fortunately, Garcia's desire to visit his wife during the COVID lockdown helped him to curb his fentanyl use. And after hunkering down in Presley's home for a month, he was able to kick his habit.
Unfortunately, Margera also has a long history with substance use, which has led to several stints in rehab, according to TMZ. As noted by the publication, Margera's substance once led to him losing out a role in the "Jackass" movie. Recently, Margera's former "Jackass" co-star Steve-O implied that Margera is presently struggling with substance use. According to iHeart, Steve-O posted a heartfelt plea to Instagram, urging him to seek treatment. And while it's not exactly clear how Presley formed a bond with Margera, it's possible that the similarities between him and her son opened up the doors to their current friendship.