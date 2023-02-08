Unlikely Lunch Dates Priscilla Presley And Bam Margera Have More In Common Than You'd Think

Bam Margera and Priscilla Presley's friendship may throw some people for a loop, but they actually share a common thread: Presley's son, Navarone Garcia. According to TMZ, Margera is actually friends with Garcia.

Recently, Garcia opened up to People about his history with substance use. After first trying heroin as a teenager, Garcia got wrapped up in something far more dangerous. "I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it'd turn out to be fentanyl," shared Garcia. "That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I'd need it every 45 minutes. It went downhill quickly." Fortunately, Garcia's desire to visit his wife during the COVID lockdown helped him to curb his fentanyl use. And after hunkering down in Presley's home for a month, he was able to kick his habit.

Unfortunately, Margera also has a long history with substance use, which has led to several stints in rehab, according to TMZ. As noted by the publication, Margera's substance once led to him losing out a role in the "Jackass" movie. Recently, Margera's former "Jackass" co-star Steve-O implied that Margera is presently struggling with substance use. According to iHeart, Steve-O posted a heartfelt plea to Instagram, urging him to seek treatment. And while it's not exactly clear how Presley formed a bond with Margera, it's possible that the similarities between him and her son opened up the doors to their current friendship.