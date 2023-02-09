The Tragic Death Of Songwriter Burt Bacharach

Burt Bacharach, a lauded songwriter and composer, has died at the age of 94, sadly joining the list of celebs who have passed away in 2023, according to TMZ. Bacharach's publicist confirmed the sad news to the outlet on February 9, citing "natural causes" as his cause of death. After getting his start in the 1950s, Bacharach built an enviable career, which included writing for over 1,000 artists to sing his legendary records, per Forbes. Notable hits in his extensive catalog include "I Say A Little Prayer," "On My Own," and "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head." Bacharach is credited with being an instrumental force in Dionne Warwick's career.

The gifted composer was heavily awarded for his creative efforts. He has won multiple Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, and Emmy Awards, per IMDb. Bacharach was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1972 and received The Johnny Mercer Award in 1996. According to Biography, Bacharach wed four different times in his life and had four children as well. Tragically, his oldest daughter, Nikki Bacharach, died by suicide in 2007, per The Hollywood Reporter. Burt leaves behind his three surviving children as well as his current wife, Jane Hansen.