The Tragic Death Of Songwriter Burt Bacharach
Burt Bacharach, a lauded songwriter and composer, has died at the age of 94, sadly joining the list of celebs who have passed away in 2023, according to TMZ. Bacharach's publicist confirmed the sad news to the outlet on February 9, citing "natural causes" as his cause of death. After getting his start in the 1950s, Bacharach built an enviable career, which included writing for over 1,000 artists to sing his legendary records, per Forbes. Notable hits in his extensive catalog include "I Say A Little Prayer," "On My Own," and "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head." Bacharach is credited with being an instrumental force in Dionne Warwick's career.
The gifted composer was heavily awarded for his creative efforts. He has won multiple Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, and Emmy Awards, per IMDb. Bacharach was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1972 and received The Johnny Mercer Award in 1996. According to Biography, Bacharach wed four different times in his life and had four children as well. Tragically, his oldest daughter, Nikki Bacharach, died by suicide in 2007, per The Hollywood Reporter. Burt leaves behind his three surviving children as well as his current wife, Jane Hansen.
Burt Bacharach's fans celebrate his legacy
Burt Bacharach's long list of songs, which often included upbeat, positive themes, helped position him as one of the most successful composers and songwriters in history. While his lengthy catalog has made it nearly impossible for his fans to choose his best work, Bacharach certainly had his preferences. "'Alfie'" is definitely a favorite," he divulged to Song Writer Universe in 2005. "It's a powerful song with a brilliant lyric by Hal David. It's one of the best lyrics that Hal or anyone else has ever written." Bacharach also appreciates "That's What Friends Are For," "What The World Needs Now," "A House Is Not A Home," in addition to "This House Is Empty Now," and "God Give Me Strength."
In the wake of his death, Bacharach's peers and fans have taken to social media to pay their respects. Musician Tim Burgess tweeted, "One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell Burt Bacharach, you were a king." Susanna Hoffs, lead singer of The Bangles, tweeted, "Peace and love, Burt Bacharach." Finally, one user tweeted: "Without Burt Bacharach's amazing career, we wouldn't have the single greatest romcom sing-a-long moment in cinematic history," referencing the time the "My Best Friend's Wedding" cast sang, "I Say A Little Prayer." Fortunately, Bacharach was widely celebrated long before his passing, including the time he made a cameo in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me."