Whoopi Goldberg Didn't Let Joy Behar Shading Her On The View Slide
Joy Behar epitomizes a thick-skinned personality. The outspoken star became a panelist on "The View" in 1997, per People. In 2013, the co-host was ousted from the popular talk show. But Behar took the news in stride. In a 2022 piece with Time Magazine, she revealed, "I was glad to be fired ... I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why."
When Behar returned to "The View" in 2015, she joined her longtime friend Whoopi Goldberg, who became a co-host on the show in 2007. For years, the two have played off of each other's fiery and comical personalities. While Behar and Goldberg have collided at times, the pair has demonstrated that they are typically in-sync with many of their political and social views. Who could forget when they walked out on Bill O'Reilly during an episode of "The View?" When Goldberg considered leaving the talk show during Trump's presidency, Behar told Extra TV, "They need both of us there." She added, "We're both comedians, so we say whatever we want to say."
Goldberg and Behar have been close for a while, so it's no surprise that Goldberg did not take a recent comment Behar made about friendship on "The View" lightly.
Joy Behar's comment on work friends took Whoopi Goldberg aback
Whoopi Goldberg was taken aback in a recent episode of "The View." Goldberg started off by disclosing that an increase in employees working remotely has caused a decrease in the "work best friend." When Goldberg asked her co-hosts for their thoughts, Joy Behar explained that she'll leave her job if she doesn't have friends there. She said, "When I was fired the last time from this show, people say to me, 'Were you okay with that?' And my answer was, 'I was happy.' Because all my friends had left already. So there was no reason to stay anymore." Goldberg suspiciously asked, "Really ... All your friends had left you?" The audience laughed, as Behar replied, "You had just come on. And my backstage friends had left." Goldberg pretended to cry, but later noted that she was teasing Behar.
Of course, this wasn't the only time Behar threw shade on "The View." In a September 2022 episode, she threw a jab at a former co-host, which fans speculated was Meghan McCain. Behar said, "People ask me, and I always say this is the best group cohesively I think we've had. I mean, there were others that also worked." In an interview with "The Commentary Magazine Podcast" (via Primetimer), McCain remarked, "The day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, 'Nobody missed you, we didn't miss you, you shouldn't come back.' And I just ... I started hysterically crying."