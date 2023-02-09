Whoopi Goldberg Didn't Let Joy Behar Shading Her On The View Slide

Joy Behar epitomizes a thick-skinned personality. The outspoken star became a panelist on "The View" in 1997, per People. In 2013, the co-host was ousted from the popular talk show. But Behar took the news in stride. In a 2022 piece with Time Magazine, she revealed, "I was glad to be fired ... I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why."

When Behar returned to "The View" in 2015, she joined her longtime friend Whoopi Goldberg, who became a co-host on the show in 2007. For years, the two have played off of each other's fiery and comical personalities. While Behar and Goldberg have collided at times, the pair has demonstrated that they are typically in-sync with many of their political and social views. Who could forget when they walked out on Bill O'Reilly during an episode of "The View?" When Goldberg considered leaving the talk show during Trump's presidency, Behar told Extra TV, "They need both of us there." She added, "We're both comedians, so we say whatever we want to say."

Goldberg and Behar have been close for a while, so it's no surprise that Goldberg did not take a recent comment Behar made about friendship on "The View" lightly.