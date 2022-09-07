Season 26 Of The View Kicks Off With Low-Key Shade From Joy Behar

Some viewers likely noticed a big change when "The View" returned for its 26th season on September 6, 2022 — and it had nothing to do with new co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin filling one of the seats at the table. That's because the chairs themselves had changed, and we're guessing that Joy Behar was relieved by the furniture swap.

Last season, Behar suffered a fall on the show's set while she was trying to sit down in a swivel chair. But as Entertainment Weekly pointed out, the set underwent a makeover that made the seats more stable. Now, the ladies can't physically spin around, so they'll have to settle for putting their unique spin on the news of the day.

It will take more than a tumble to make Behar permanently vacate her seat on "The View." She's been a fixture on the show for almost a quarter of a century, and the comedian's rep shot down rumors that she plans on retiring in the coming years, telling the New York Post that she and ABC have reached a deal that will have her ruling her non-swiveling roost through 2025. That's three more years of Behar stirring up controversy and throwing shade — and the latter she made sure to do during the Season 26 premiere.