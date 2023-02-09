John Travolta Joins Famous Scrubs Duo In T-Mobile's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial
It's been nearly 45 years since the iconic film "Grease" was released, but John Travolta still remembers it as if it was yesterday. The actor was just 23 years old when he landed the role as Danny Zuko, and it became one of the most famous films in cinematic history. The actor even revealed to Yahoo! in 2019 how it was an absolute "dream come true" to land the role. He shared, "I knew that character like the back of my hand ... I knew what was cool looking in moves. I knew how to comb the hair." Travolta did such a good job, the film continues to live on.
At one point in our lives, we have all sung and danced along to hit songs from "Grease." It's an exciting feeling to hit the "Hopelessly Devoted" note or pretend you're part of the T-Birds singing "Greased Lightnin'." Now imagine how thrilling it must be to sing with Danny Zuko, himself. Well, "Scrubs" actors Donald Faison and Zach Braff didn't have to imagine, thanks to T-Mobile's Super Bowl ad, they had the chance to sing alongside Travolta. Braff and Faison spoke to Billboard about the exciting opportunity. Braff said, "It was such an honor to sing and dance with John. Donald and I are both fans of musical theater ... John could not have been more kind and humble."
So, "Grease" fans better get ready to hand-jive their way through the Super Bowl because Travolta is channeling Danny Zuko in the upcoming advertisement.
Donald Faison and Zach Braff joined John Travolta in song
John Travolta is becoming Danny Zuko for T-Mobile's upcoming Super Bowl ad, per Hollywood Life. Travolta is joined by "Scrubs" duo, Donald Faison and Zach Braff, as they show him the benefits of getting T-Mobile. The ad starts with Travolta singing a parody version of the famous "Grease" song "Summer Nights." He begins singing, "Home internet, what a pain in the..." Travolta doesn't finish the line because his "neighbors," Faison and Braff, begin to encourage the actor to get T-Mobile. Faison tells the "Grease" actor, "It's like wifi, but runs on 5G."
Travolta then breaks out in iconic "Grease" moves as he says, "Tell me more, tell me more." At one point in the commercial, Travolta recreates a scene from "Grease" as he leans on a home archway, similar to how Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) did in the film. The "Scrubs" pair even pulled out their own '50's move as they sang and Braff combed back his hair. Moreover, in speaking with Billboard, Faison revealed he and Braff "danced with joy over FaceTime" when they learned of the opportunity to work with Travolta.
At the end of the commercial, Travolta reassures T-Mobile's deal is true as he hits the high note. He sings, "That's what T-Mobile can do," and hit the signature Danny Zuko pose.