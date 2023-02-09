John Travolta Joins Famous Scrubs Duo In T-Mobile's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

It's been nearly 45 years since the iconic film "Grease" was released, but John Travolta still remembers it as if it was yesterday. The actor was just 23 years old when he landed the role as Danny Zuko, and it became one of the most famous films in cinematic history. The actor even revealed to Yahoo! in 2019 how it was an absolute "dream come true" to land the role. He shared, "I knew that character like the back of my hand ... I knew what was cool looking in moves. I knew how to comb the hair." Travolta did such a good job, the film continues to live on.

At one point in our lives, we have all sung and danced along to hit songs from "Grease." It's an exciting feeling to hit the "Hopelessly Devoted" note or pretend you're part of the T-Birds singing "Greased Lightnin'." Now imagine how thrilling it must be to sing with Danny Zuko, himself. Well, "Scrubs" actors Donald Faison and Zach Braff didn't have to imagine, thanks to T-Mobile's Super Bowl ad, they had the chance to sing alongside Travolta. Braff and Faison spoke to Billboard about the exciting opportunity. Braff said, "It was such an honor to sing and dance with John. Donald and I are both fans of musical theater ... John could not have been more kind and humble."

So, "Grease" fans better get ready to hand-jive their way through the Super Bowl because Travolta is channeling Danny Zuko in the upcoming advertisement.