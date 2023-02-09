Candace Cameron Bure Blasts Cancel Culture After Controversial Marriage Comments

On a February 8 episode of "Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler," Candace Cameron Bure opined that America has gotten soft — and cancel culture proves it. Describing being on cancel culture's receiving end "real and... difficult," Bure explained that while "people get severely persecuted for their faith" in many places across the world, "we've had this cushion here in North America where someone yells at us or someone says a mean, negative thing and our feelings get so hurt over it."

America's (and social media's) perceived sensitivities aside, Bure also opened up about being a devout Christian working in Hollywood. "It's hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people," she said, sharing that her children are pivotal in helping her continue speaking her truth. "I'm so proud of them for really sticking to truth and knowing the gospel and being willing to share that because I know it takes bravery, especially in the time we're living today," Bure continued.

Bure has positively impacted other Hollywood Christians, as per "Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar's appearance on Bure's podcast last December. Early in their discussion, McKellar praised the "Dancing With the Stars" alum for reinforcing her faith during an uncertain time in her life. "Because of you helping me to find my relationship with God and Jesus, it's been like a revolution in my life," McKellar gushed.