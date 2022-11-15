Hilarie Burton Doesn't Hold Back Her Feelings About Candace Cameron Bure

Fans of Candace Cameron Bure and Hilarie Burton grew up watching them on two different popular TV series. Bure was just a kid when her acting career took off in the late '80s on the family-friendly sitcom "Full House," while Burton's drama, "One Tree Hill," was aimed at teens of the aughts. But despite the generational gap and their different acting backgrounds, both women eventually found a home on the Hallmark Channel — before leaving it for diametrically opposed reasons.

On Bure's lengthy list of Hallmark credits, fans will find the "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series and holiday movies such as "A Christmas Detour" and "Journey Back to Christmas." Burton's work for the network includes the romances "Summer Villa" and "Surprised by Love." She's also appeared in one festive Hallmark film, "Naughty or Nice," but most of the holly jolly entries on her résumé are Lifetime movies such as "The Christmas Contract" and "Christmas on the Bayou."

According to Burton, she cut ties with the Hallmark Channel after execs refused to make any of the changes she requested to a project she was working on. "I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting," she tweeted in December 2019. As for Bure, she announced that she was moving to a competing network in April 2022, per Deadline, and some of her comments about her new home for the holidays have rubbed Burton the wrong way.