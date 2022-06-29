The Truth Behind Hilarie Burton's Exit From The Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel is no stranger to scandals, as actors and viewers alike have been pushing for more diversity and inclusivity in the channel's iconic movies. Plus, some stars have also sparked backlash for their personal views or controversies. For example, Broadway actor Laura Osnes has starred in a number of Hallmark's movies. The self-described Christian conservative was apparently not allowed to perform in a show in the Hamptons in 2021 due to her co-stars complaining about her vaccination status, per Page Six.

The network has been in the news for other reasons as well. In early 2020, it was announced on Hallmark's website that the CEO of Crown Media, Bill Abbott, was stepping down from his role. "I want to thank Bill for his many years of success and contributions to Crown Media and wish him continued success," president and CEO of Hallmark Cards Mike Perry said in the statement. "I have tremendous confidence in the Crown Media management team and with this team in place, I will begin a search for Bill's replacement."

While the network has gone through changes over the years, Hilarie Burton is among the Hallmark Channel actors who have spoken out against the channel's lack of inclusivity in their movies. The actor starred in "Naughty or Nice," "Surprised by Love," "Summer Villa," and "The Christmas Contract," per TV Guide. Now, just like Abbott, she no longer works for the channel.