JoJo Siwa Has No Plans To Reconnect With Candace Cameron Bure

Of all the responses to Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments in one disastrous Wall Street Journal interview, it was JoJo Siwa's clap back on Instagram that caught the most attention. Bure released her own Instagram statement following the backlash. Siwa has clashed with the "Fuller House" star before and doesn't have any plans to reconnect.

The public beefing between 46-year-old Bure and 19-year-old Siwa began when Siwa called the older actor the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met in a TikTok (via Entertainment Weekly) in July 2022. But things took a more personal turn when Bure told Wall Street Journal that her new network, Great American Family, "will keep traditional marriage at its core."

Bure previously worked extensively with the Hallmark Channel, which will feature LGBTQ love stories for the first time in its 2022 holiday movie lineup, per Them. In response to Bure, Siwa wrote on Instagram that she "can't believe" that Bure would not only intentionally exclude LGBTQ love stories in her upcoming movies but also talk about it to the press. Siwa said, "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

In her own Instagram statement, Bure said, "I love you anyway," to everybody who responded negatively to her comments, but it doesn't seem like Siwa is buying it.