JoJo Siwa Has No Plans To Reconnect With Candace Cameron Bure
Of all the responses to Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments in one disastrous Wall Street Journal interview, it was JoJo Siwa's clap back on Instagram that caught the most attention. Bure released her own Instagram statement following the backlash. Siwa has clashed with the "Fuller House" star before and doesn't have any plans to reconnect.
The public beefing between 46-year-old Bure and 19-year-old Siwa began when Siwa called the older actor the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met in a TikTok (via Entertainment Weekly) in July 2022. But things took a more personal turn when Bure told Wall Street Journal that her new network, Great American Family, "will keep traditional marriage at its core."
Bure previously worked extensively with the Hallmark Channel, which will feature LGBTQ love stories for the first time in its 2022 holiday movie lineup, per Them. In response to Bure, Siwa wrote on Instagram that she "can't believe" that Bure would not only intentionally exclude LGBTQ love stories in her upcoming movies but also talk about it to the press. Siwa said, "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."
In her own Instagram statement, Bure said, "I love you anyway," to everybody who responded negatively to her comments, but it doesn't seem like Siwa is buying it.
JoJo Siwa doesn't think they'll ever talk again
There's no sign that Candace Cameron Bure is walking away from any of her "traditional marriage" statements, and JoJo Siwa, who came out as gay in 2021 per NBC News, doesn't see a potential reconciliation in the future. "We have not [talked], and I don't think we ever will again," she told People magazine. "You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's sh****."
Siwa also told the outlet that, as she's gotten older, she's realized what a powerful position she is in to create the change she wants to see in the world. "I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody's life, but it's what I believe in," she explained.
And Siwa isn't the only prominent person taking direct aim at Bure. Hilarie Burton also doubled down on her criticisms of Bure and Great American Family following the mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado which killed five people, writing on Twitter, "This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind — even the "aren't-I-cute-girl-next-door" bulls*** that I called out last week. The bigotry of [GAF] is the most dangerous kind. It normalizes exclusion under the guise of 'protecting traditional values.'"