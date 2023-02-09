Concern For Britney Spears Reportedly Headed To Intervention — But Target Trip Says Otherwise

Britney Spears has reportedly been dealing with mental health and substance use issues, which has caused concern amongst loved ones. An insider told TMZ, "I'm afraid she's gonna die." As a result, an intervention had been planned in order to offer Spears assistance. Insiders revealed details, noting that Spears' manager rented a home in Los Angeles. She was to be brought to the house on February 7, where she would be confronted by her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist, and doctors. Apparently, she was going to reside there for a few months as she obtained treatment. Although the plan fell through, Spears met with a doctor on February 8 and it "went well."

Meanwhile, Asghari posted an Instagram Story that has left fans confused, to say the least. In the short video, Spears and her husband dance in front of the mirror in matching outfits at Target, where they appear as cheery as ever. A user who re-posted it wrote, "Does this look like a woman who looks near to death?" Fans offered their theories, with one user tweeting, "She looks better and happier than ever and her family can't stand it." Someone else wrote, "I said it from day one, I don't think the public truly knew the entire story of why there was a need for a conservatorship, and worried there could be a sad ending to this story. I hope she can get the help she needs."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.