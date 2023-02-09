Katie Maloney Has Strong Reaction To Tom Schwartz's Steamy Kiss With Raquel Leviss
"Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz ended their marriage in early 2022. After weeks of online speculation, they confirmed the rumors about their relationship were true in a statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts. "After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage," Maloney's caption read. The two reality stars continued living together for quite some time after their breakup, eventually moving out of the home they shared in Valley Village, notes Us Weekly.
Maloney and Schwartz did a sort of conscious uncoupling and vowed to remain friends, despite their decision to split. However, their friendship was really put to the test when Schwartz kissed another "Vanderpump Rules" star while in Mexico for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding. "Prior to the actual ceremony, the day of, I saw Tom and Raquel [Leviss] heavily making out in the cenote," a source told Hollywood Life at the time. "Katie went off and cameras were rolling on the entire thing," the source continued. Fans are excited to see how the drama plays out, and Maloney has dropped a few hints on what fans will see from her on the matter.
Katie Maloney called her ex's hookup a 'slap in the face'
It's safe to say that Katie Maloney wasn't thrilled to learn that her ex-husband was locking lips with Raquel Leviss — and she's not holding her feelings back. "It just made me realize that this person, under no circumstances, will never respect me and will just continue to humiliate me," she told ET ahead of the "Vanderpump Rules" premiere. She went on to explain that she was hoping to have boundaries in place with Tom Schwartz, but he went against her wishes. "It felt like just such a slap in the face. Truly. I wasn't trying to control the man. He's free to do what he wanted, but it was the fact that we really had had multiple conversations and were pretty much on the same page about it all, and I couldn't wrap my head around it," she explained.
As far as where Schwartz and Leviss stand now, the two didn't pursue a relationship past their fling in Mexico. "We're not dating, but we're really good friends," Leviss told E! News on February 8. "I really enjoy his company and he's a great guy," she added. Schwartz revealed to the outlet that he is single and focused on "falling in love with" himself. Fans will see Maloney, Schwartz, and Leviss together — and single — during Season 10 of the hit Bravo show.