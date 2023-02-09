Katie Maloney Has Strong Reaction To Tom Schwartz's Steamy Kiss With Raquel Leviss

It's safe to say that Katie Maloney wasn't thrilled to learn that her ex-husband was locking lips with Raquel Leviss — and she's not holding her feelings back. "It just made me realize that this person, under no circumstances, will never respect me and will just continue to humiliate me," she told ET ahead of the "Vanderpump Rules" premiere. She went on to explain that she was hoping to have boundaries in place with Tom Schwartz, but he went against her wishes. "It felt like just such a slap in the face. Truly. I wasn't trying to control the man. He's free to do what he wanted, but it was the fact that we really had had multiple conversations and were pretty much on the same page about it all, and I couldn't wrap my head around it," she explained.

As far as where Schwartz and Leviss stand now, the two didn't pursue a relationship past their fling in Mexico. "We're not dating, but we're really good friends," Leviss told E! News on February 8. "I really enjoy his company and he's a great guy," she added. Schwartz revealed to the outlet that he is single and focused on "falling in love with" himself. Fans will see Maloney, Schwartz, and Leviss together — and single — during Season 10 of the hit Bravo show.