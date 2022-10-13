Vanderpump Rules Stars Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Finally Reach Closure On Their Split
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz broke fans of "Vanderpump Rules" hearts when they announced they were getting a divorce back in March via Instagram. After ending their 12-year romantic relationship, Maloney opened up about what ultimately led them to pull the plug on their marriage. During a segment on her podcast, "You're Gonna Love Me" (via ET), Maloney revealed, "There wasn't some kind of crazy incident that happened there, wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this." She added, "And again, it was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I've ever had to make."
A few months after announcing their decision to separate, they revealed that they would be moving out of their Los Angeles home to be new chapters of their lives, per Us Weekly. They found a buyer for their home in July, according to TMZ, and both appeared to be moving on. Rumors began circulating that Schwartz was romantically involved with another "VPR" star, Raquel Leviss, and Maloney has been dropping hints that she's also dating, per The Daily Dish. And now, the pair has a final piece of closure that officially marks the end of their marriage.
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's divorce has been finalized
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have officially finalized their divorce less than one year after officially separating, according to Us Weekly. In terms of assets, the former "VPR" couple is splitting the money that came from the sale of their Valley Village home. Everything else, including cars, will be divided based on who had the property in their name. It's unclear how they will be sharing custody of their dogs. However, it appears they are still in a good place, so that will not likely be an issue.
Schwartz was a guest on Maloney's podcast, "You're Gonna Love Me," back in August (via Extra) and revealed, "I'm happy that we're still close. I think relatively speaking, we've done a damn good job divorcing each other."
It definitely hasn't been an easy journey for the former couple. Maloney was reportedly disinvited from co-star Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies after fighting with Schwartz about hooking up with co-star Raquel Leviss, according to Page Six. TMZ also captured Schwartz and Maloney fighting while filming in August. Despite the former couple maintaining a friendship following their split, there is still sure to be some intense drama on the upcoming season of "Vanderpump Rules."