Vanderpump Rules Stars Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Finally Reach Closure On Their Split

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz broke fans of "Vanderpump Rules" hearts when they announced they were getting a divorce back in March via Instagram. After ending their 12-year romantic relationship, Maloney opened up about what ultimately led them to pull the plug on their marriage. During a segment on her podcast, "You're Gonna Love Me" (via ET), Maloney revealed, "There wasn't some kind of crazy incident that happened there, wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this." She added, "And again, it was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I've ever had to make."

A few months after announcing their decision to separate, they revealed that they would be moving out of their Los Angeles home to be new chapters of their lives, per Us Weekly. They found a buyer for their home in July, according to TMZ, and both appeared to be moving on. Rumors began circulating that Schwartz was romantically involved with another "VPR" star, Raquel Leviss, and Maloney has been dropping hints that she's also dating, per The Daily Dish. And now, the pair has a final piece of closure that officially marks the end of their marriage.