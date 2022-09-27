Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Put The Final Nail In The Coffin Of Their Marriage

This one's not about the pasta!!! It's about "Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's impending divorce.

Viewers of the hit reality show were stunned on March 15 when the couple announced on Instagram that they were calling it quits on their made-for-reality television marriage. "There wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this," Maloney later revealed on an episode of her podcast, "You're Going to Love Me." "It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I've ever had to make. But [it was] the best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder," she explained. "[Also] just events in my life and in our relationship coming into focus and feeling the weight of them on me." And while Schwartz also made it abundantly clear that the decision was not his, he appeared to understand her position. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok," he penned in a somber Instagram post. "Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."

But now, six months later, it appears that the former couple affectionately known as "The Bubbas" are wrapping things up for good...