Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Put The Final Nail In The Coffin Of Their Marriage
This one's not about the pasta!!! It's about "Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's impending divorce.
Viewers of the hit reality show were stunned on March 15 when the couple announced on Instagram that they were calling it quits on their made-for-reality television marriage. "There wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this," Maloney later revealed on an episode of her podcast, "You're Going to Love Me." "It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I've ever had to make. But [it was] the best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder," she explained. "[Also] just events in my life and in our relationship coming into focus and feeling the weight of them on me." And while Schwartz also made it abundantly clear that the decision was not his, he appeared to understand her position. "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok," he penned in a somber Instagram post. "Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."
But now, six months later, it appears that the former couple affectionately known as "The Bubbas" are wrapping things up for good...
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have agreed to a divorce settlement
But first, the division of assets.
Reality stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have agreed upon a divorce settlement. According to court documents obtained by People, both parties have waived any possibility of current or future spousal support and have reached an understanding of how best to divide their shared assets. Now all that's left is a judge to sign off and make it officially official. (Never forget: the Bubbas lost marriage certificate drama and subsequent do-over ceremony in Sin City.)
But what about the pair's furry, four-legged assets, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer?? As it turns out, the former couple has come up with a plan for them as well. In May 2022, Maloney revealed on an episode of Dear Media's podcast "Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford" that they planned to share custody of the dogs. "We still do things together," Maloney explained about the arrangement. "We have some of the same group of friends, and we have dogs that we're gonna split custody of... He's family to me, and I'm always going to love him, so our friendship is very important to both of us." Here's to a smooth co-parenting (co-pupping?) journey for both parties. Fingers crossed!