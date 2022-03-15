Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Confirm What We All Suspected About Their Marriage

It looks like "Vanderpump Rules'" very own "bubba" duo are no longer a couple. Yep, Katie and Tom — one of Bravo's longest running couples — are done.

The reveal came after Katie's January chat with Page Six, when she confirmed there was trouble in paradise between her and Tom. "We are not perfect. We fight a lot. We don't try to hide our flaws," Katie, who was with Tom for over a decade and tied the knot with him in Season 5 of the popular reality program, told the outlet. "We don't try to hide that we have issues and lie and try to maintain this perfect front." She added, "When people try to act like they have a perfect relationship, that's when things can kind of fall apart because it can be exhausting to keep that up."

"Vanderpump Rules" fans know that Katie and Tom have successfully worked out their issues in the past, but not this time. And the two had plenty to say about the demise of the marriage in their respective Instagram posts.