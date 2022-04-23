Tom Schwartz Speaks Out About Those Raquel Leviss Romance Rumors

For Tom Schwartz, the year started out with sad news. After more than a decade together, Schwartz and Katie Maloney announced their split in March, with Maloney filing for divorce the same month, People reported. Schwartz revealed his pain in an Instagram post, suggesting he wasn't the one who had opted to go down that route. "Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it," he wrote. "It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."

The "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars reunited publicly for the first time since their separation for the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump's newest restaurant in Las Vegas on April 21, the Daily Mail reported. Schwartz remained respectful of Maloney, having nothing but positive things to say. "I have a deep love and admiration for her. I love her with all my heart, I really do. I think it's as healthy of a separation as can be," he said. Maloney, for her part, opened up about what the future might hold ,while indicating Schwartz is okay with whatever she does next. "I'm open to going on a date or flirting with a guy," she said. "It's fine. We can move on and be peaceful about it. We're not really jealous people."

However, some fans believe Schwartz is more ready to move on from Maloney than he has let on. Now, Schwartz is addressing the rumors he was getting a bit too cozy with "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss.