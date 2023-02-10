Britney Spears Takes Intervention Rumors To Task (& Reminds Us 2007 Is Over)

Britney Spears has been making headlines quite a bit in the aftermath of her conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen ????" the pop star tweeted at the time. And while the Britney Army has been super supportive of the "Piece of Me" singer as she experiences her newfound freedom, some people have become increasingly worried about Spears due to her sometimes bizarre social media behavior.

In a February report from People, sources revealed that those in Spears' circle had been planning an intervention that didn't end up working out. "Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned. She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger," one person told the outlet. "Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn't be easy. She's been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative," someone else said. Whether the report is true or not, the public may never really know, but Spears seems to have her own opinions on what's being published about her.