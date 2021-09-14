The Real Reason Britney Spears Deleted Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears' Instagram was deleted on September 14, sending her followers and fans into a frenzy, wondering what might have happened. According to Variety, Spears took to the platform to share a post about her conservatorship before her account went dark. "Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!! No ... you're not alone and no ... you're not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!! I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!" Spears captioned a photo of an article titled "Infusing Education With Heart," Variety confirmed. Many fans didn't actually see Spears' post, since her account was deleted shortly after she posted it.

It's been a great month for Spears so far. On September 7, NBC News reported that Spears' dad filed to officially end his daughter's conservatorship after 13 years. "This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears — a massive one — as well as vindication for Ms. Spears," Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said after the news broke, according to Insider. In addition, Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, got engaged, and announced the exciting news on Instagram on September 12. So, why did Spears delete her account while she was on such a high? Keep reading to find out.