Michael Irvin Files Major Lawsuit In The Wake Of Super Bowl Coverage Removal

The following article contains allegations of sexual misconduct.

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was abruptly pulled recently from Super Bowl 2023 coverage following allegations of misconduct. After a female employee at the Renaissance Hotel in Glendale, Arizona, accused Irvin of misconduct on February 5, it was announced the popular sports commentator would no longer appear on the NFL Network or ESPN for the rest of Super Bowl week, per The Dallas Morning News.

For Irvin's part, he has been quick to express confusion at the accusations. Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Irvin insisted that he did not physically interact with the woman beyond a handshake, with their encounter being extremely brief. "Honestly, I'm a bit baffled with it all," Irvin said. "This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby ... I talked to this girl. I don't know her ... Then I left." The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, adamant that there "absolutely was no sexual wrongdoing," also told the publication that he doesn't know his accuser's name — nor has he viewed the video footage of his encounter with the employee. As of February 7, a spokesperson for the city of Phoenix and local police officials shared that they reportedly had no knowledge of an incident involving Irvin.

Now, Irvin is fighting back fiercely to clear his name in a court of law.