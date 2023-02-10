Michael Irvin Files Major Lawsuit In The Wake Of Super Bowl Coverage Removal
The following article contains allegations of sexual misconduct.
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was abruptly pulled recently from Super Bowl 2023 coverage following allegations of misconduct. After a female employee at the Renaissance Hotel in Glendale, Arizona, accused Irvin of misconduct on February 5, it was announced the popular sports commentator would no longer appear on the NFL Network or ESPN for the rest of Super Bowl week, per The Dallas Morning News.
For Irvin's part, he has been quick to express confusion at the accusations. Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Irvin insisted that he did not physically interact with the woman beyond a handshake, with their encounter being extremely brief. "Honestly, I'm a bit baffled with it all," Irvin said. "This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby ... I talked to this girl. I don't know her ... Then I left." The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, adamant that there "absolutely was no sexual wrongdoing," also told the publication that he doesn't know his accuser's name — nor has he viewed the video footage of his encounter with the employee. As of February 7, a spokesperson for the city of Phoenix and local police officials shared that they reportedly had no knowledge of an incident involving Irvin.
Now, Irvin is fighting back fiercely to clear his name in a court of law.
Michael Irvin isn't taking misconduct accusations lying down
Michael Irvin is suing the woman accusing him of alleged misconduct for $100 million, as per court files obtained by TMZ. While the allegations against Irvin remain unspecified to the public, the popular sports commentator has made bold claims against her and Marriott Hotels (the parent company of Renaissance Hotels) in his suit. "Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences," Irvin's lawsuit states, adding that the hotel "apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League."
With several witnesses corroborating Irvin's claim of a brief, casual encounter with the female hotel employee, the NFL Hall of Famer's lawsuit paints the accusations as "cancel culture" at work. Irvin's attorney, Levi McCathern, told TMZ that they are seeking $100 million in damages because "all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person's life."
In an interview with the "Shan & RJ" show, per the Associated Press, Irvin shared that the hotel actually requested that he relocate after the alleged incident. "Sunday night... when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, 'I just went straight to the room,'" Irvin described. Upon retreating to his room at the Renaissance, however, hotel staff told Irvin that they needed to move him due to his alleged encounter with the employee.
