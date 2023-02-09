The Troubling Allegations That Led To Michael Irvin's Removal From 2023 Super Bowl Coverage

This article includes mentions of sexual assault and rape.

In July 2000, Michael Irvin retired from the NFL. He was temporarily paralyzed after suffering from a herniated disc in his back. He then found out he was born with a spinal cord condition that made him more susceptible to injury. "Walking away from the game is hard, but walking away is a blessing," he told ABC News in a press conference.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver went on to become a sports reporter and commentator for ESPN and NFL Network. "ESPN called me," he told the New York Post. "It was right after the Bucs won the Super Bowl. Keyshawn Johnson called out Sterling Sharpe [over his lack of rings]." Irvin then recounted how he boldly claimed they would not be calling anyone out like that again, throwing his three Super Bowl rings down on the table before walking out.

And, in 2004, the NFL Hall of Famer got to go to his first Super Bowl as a sports commentator. "When I think back to my football career, all my best memories are of the Super Bowl," he told the Baptist Press ahead of the big game at the time. "I still remember the first Super Bowl I played in 1992. I just said, 'Wow.' My knees were shaking and I was scared." But this year, it looks like Irvin won't be attending the Super Bowl in any capacity.