The Troubling Allegations That Led To Michael Irvin's Removal From 2023 Super Bowl Coverage
This article includes mentions of sexual assault and rape.
In July 2000, Michael Irvin retired from the NFL. He was temporarily paralyzed after suffering from a herniated disc in his back. He then found out he was born with a spinal cord condition that made him more susceptible to injury. "Walking away from the game is hard, but walking away is a blessing," he told ABC News in a press conference.
The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver went on to become a sports reporter and commentator for ESPN and NFL Network. "ESPN called me," he told the New York Post. "It was right after the Bucs won the Super Bowl. Keyshawn Johnson called out Sterling Sharpe [over his lack of rings]." Irvin then recounted how he boldly claimed they would not be calling anyone out like that again, throwing his three Super Bowl rings down on the table before walking out.
And, in 2004, the NFL Hall of Famer got to go to his first Super Bowl as a sports commentator. "When I think back to my football career, all my best memories are of the Super Bowl," he told the Baptist Press ahead of the big game at the time. "I still remember the first Super Bowl I played in 1992. I just said, 'Wow.' My knees were shaking and I was scared." But this year, it looks like Irvin won't be attending the Super Bowl in any capacity.
ESPN and NFL Network boot Michael Irvin amid questionable encounter
Michael Irvin was booted from his Super Bowl reporting duties after purportedly receiving a complaint from a woman with whom he had a conversation in a hotel. "Honestly, I'm a bit baffled with it all," he told The Dallas Morning News. He claimed the conversation lasted about 45 seconds in the lobby, and he didn't know who the woman was. "We shook hands," he added. "Then, I left ... That's all I know." Unfortunately, details about the encounter remain vague at best.
In 2017, the former Dallas Cowboy was accused of sexual battery after an encounter with a woman in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was reported that the two had been partying and drinking, but Irvin claimed he was innocent. According to CBS News, the case was dropped by prosecutors in 2018 due to lack of physical evidence that anything sexual had happened between the two.
The alleged complaint against Irvin comes after some serious allegations came out against a couple NFL players. Just 10 days before the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of rape. Shortly after, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was accused of aggravated menacing, per WLWT, but the case was dismissed and reassigned.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).