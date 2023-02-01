Eagles Lineman Josh Sills Slapped With Disturbing Charges Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII
Warning: This article contains mentions of rape.
Josh Sills grew up in Ohio and played college football at West Virginia University and Oklahoma State University. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie in 2022. According to Sports Illustrated, he only played one game on October 9, 2022. It was reported that Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland liked Sills' "versatility".
Now the offensive lineman is facing shocking criminal charges. On February 1, 2023, Sills was indicted on one kidnapping charge and one rape charge in Ohio. According to TMZ, it was alleged that the Eagles lineman "engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual" and "held the victim against her will." It was reported that the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation, which led to the grand jury indicting the football player. This news comes just 10 days before the Eagles are expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. According to Daily Mail, it's unknown if Sills will travel to Arizona with the team, or if he will even remain a part of the team amid the alleged crimes against him.
Josh Sills will appear in court four days after the Super Bowl
Just 10 days before the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off in the Super Bowl, Eagles backup offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted for an incident that happened in December 2019. According to the court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Sills "purposely compelled [the victim] to submit by force or threat of force in violation." It was also claimed that he did kidnap the victim.
The Eagles organization released a statement to ESPN about the indictment. "The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the statement reads. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time." It is also reported that the offensive lineman is expected to appear in court on February 16.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).