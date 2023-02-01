Eagles Lineman Josh Sills Slapped With Disturbing Charges Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII

Just 10 days before the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off in the Super Bowl, Eagles backup offensive lineman Josh Sills was indicted for an incident that happened in December 2019. According to the court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Sills "purposely compelled [the victim] to submit by force or threat of force in violation." It was also claimed that he did kidnap the victim.

The Eagles organization released a statement to ESPN about the indictment. "The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the statement reads. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time." It is also reported that the offensive lineman is expected to appear in court on February 16. This isn't the only controversy that has spurred up among the NFL and its fans. According to Essentially Sports, fans are calling for an investigation of NFL referee Ronald Torbert after some questionable calls were made in the AFC Championship game. The officiating of the game caused "NFL rigged" to trend on Twitter, as fans believe the NFL wanted the Eagles and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl to have the Kelce brothers play against each other.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).