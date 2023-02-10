Diamond Expert Estimates Luxury Price Tag For Vanessa Hudgens' Engagement Ring — Exclusive

A ring experts has revealed that Vanessa Hudgens engagement ring packs some serious diamond punch. Since making her mainstream debut in Disney Channel's "High School Musical," the talented singer has remained a permanent fixture in the pop culture sphere. From her expansive film and music portfolio to her influential Coachella days, no stone has been unturned in Hudgens' career. However alongside her continued feats, the "Sneakernight" singer has also made headlines for her various relationships. While Hudgens has been known for her relationships with Zac Efron and Austin Butler, the "Gigi" star has recently made waves for her passionate romance with Colorado Rockies player Cole Tucker.

After dating for nearly two years, rumors began to swirl that the pair were engaged. According to a report from TMZ, Tucker asked Hudgens at the "end of 2022." While the lovebirds remained mum on the topic, the "Princess Switch" star confirmed the news in a heartwarming social media post. "YES. We couldn't be happier," she wrote on Instagram. The post also featured a photo of them embracing a snapshot of the impressive rock. In response to the happy couple, a jewelry expert has shared some facts about Hudgens' ring in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift.