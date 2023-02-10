The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo
Cody Longo has passed away at the age of 34, a family member confirmed to TMZ on February 10. As of this writing, the cause of death has not been revealed to the public. Longo was married to his wife, Stephanie Nicole Clark, at the time of his death, and the pair shared two children together. Aside from his personal life, the young talent led an expansive career as an actor and musician. In 2011, Longo starred in the long-running American soap opera "Days of Our Lives" as the popular character Nicholas Alamain. After leaving the daytime series, he continued to gain notoriety when he starred in the Nick at Nite series "Hollywood Heights" and the hit country music drama "Nashville," per IMDb.
Aside from his acting catalogue, Longo also made moves within the music industry by releasing an array of singles, including his 2018 track "Wonder." Of course, many of the actor's fans and industry peers are devastated by the loss of the "Bring It On: Fight to The Finish" star. Keep reading to find out how his supporters have reacted to the news.
Tributes pour in for Soap Opera star Cody Longo
In response to the shocking loss of "Days of Our Lives" actor Cody Longo, fans of the "Hollywood Heights" star took to social media to upload heartbreaking tributes. One person wrote, "This Cody Longo news just ruined my day. Such a huge part of my childhood. What a talent gone too soon." Another fan tweeted, "On no! I loved him on every project he was in." Fans weren't the only ones to upload heartfelt messages on Twitter. Longo's industry peer and friend, Alex Gittelson, wrote, "Devastated beyond words at the tragic loss of my dear friend and client, Cody Longo. My heart breaks for his beautiful family. You will be missed, brother."
Before his tragic death, Longo was always an open book about working hard for his career and the struggles he had to overcome to reach his success. "You have to have crazy determination in the business," he explained during a 2019 interview with The Actor's Audience. "I was definitely blessed with success early on, but I still had to grind after those, you know, like 'Bring It On' and 'Fame,' I was still grinding to prove myself as a young actor." Elsewhere in the interview, Longo also opened up about being a father, which he described as his "greatest role," saying, "Family and having the kids were the most important, are the most important thing in my life."