The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo

In response to the shocking loss of "Days of Our Lives" actor Cody Longo, fans of the "Hollywood Heights" star took to social media to upload heartbreaking tributes. One person wrote, "This Cody Longo news just ruined my day. Such a huge part of my childhood. What a talent gone too soon." Another fan tweeted, "On no! I loved him on every project he was in." Fans weren't the only ones to upload heartfelt messages on Twitter. Longo's industry peer and friend, Alex Gittelson, wrote, "Devastated beyond words at the tragic loss of my dear friend and client, Cody Longo. My heart breaks for his beautiful family. You will be missed, brother."

Before his tragic death, Longo was always an open book about working hard for his career and the struggles he had to overcome to reach his success. "You have to have crazy determination in the business," he explained during a 2019 interview with The Actor's Audience. "I was definitely blessed with success early on, but I still had to grind after those, you know, like 'Bring It On' and 'Fame,' I was still grinding to prove myself as a young actor." Elsewhere in the interview, Longo also opened up about being a father, which he described as his "greatest role," saying, "Family and having the kids were the most important, are the most important thing in my life."