Ryan Edwards Arrested Again Amid Messy Split From Wife Mackenzie

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse.

"Teen Mom" star Ryan Edwards has been arrested after violating wife Mackenzie Edwards' protective order against him. Since his first appearance on MTV's "16 and Pregnant," the Tennessee native has led a tumultuous life due to his substance abuse. In 2017, the reality TV star checked himself into rehab after his ex and mother of his first child, Maci Bookout, alluded to his drug use on "Teen Mom OG," according to E! News. "Honestly, the hardest thing is for me to see Ryan not love himself because he is a person worth loving. He deserves to love himself," she explained on the show.

Two years after his initial run in rehab, Ryan opened up about his journey to find sobriety with longstanding "Teen Mom" reunion host Dr. Drew. "Unfortunately, I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. So I can't sit here and say, 'Oh, I'll sober for the rest of my life,'" he revealed (via OK!). "I don't know that, but I would love to be, and I'm willing to do... whatever it takes." In addition to his drug abuse, Ryan has also made headlines for his volatile behavior toward the women in his life, including his estranged wife, Mackenzie — the reason he's now in trouble.