Ryan Edwards Arrested Again Amid Messy Split From Wife Mackenzie
The following article includes mentions of substance abuse.
"Teen Mom" star Ryan Edwards has been arrested after violating wife Mackenzie Edwards' protective order against him. Since his first appearance on MTV's "16 and Pregnant," the Tennessee native has led a tumultuous life due to his substance abuse. In 2017, the reality TV star checked himself into rehab after his ex and mother of his first child, Maci Bookout, alluded to his drug use on "Teen Mom OG," according to E! News. "Honestly, the hardest thing is for me to see Ryan not love himself because he is a person worth loving. He deserves to love himself," she explained on the show.
Two years after his initial run in rehab, Ryan opened up about his journey to find sobriety with longstanding "Teen Mom" reunion host Dr. Drew. "Unfortunately, I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. So I can't sit here and say, 'Oh, I'll sober for the rest of my life,'" he revealed (via OK!). "I don't know that, but I would love to be, and I'm willing to do... whatever it takes." In addition to his drug abuse, Ryan has also made headlines for his volatile behavior toward the women in his life, including his estranged wife, Mackenzie — the reason he's now in trouble.
Ryan Edwards was arrested for violating Mackenzie Edwards' protection order
On February 10, Ryan Edwards was arrested by authorities in Hamilton County, Tennessee, for violating a protective order from his current wife, Mackenzie Edwards. According to News Channel 9, the arrest was made after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office discovered that he had contacted his wife's father, which broke the protective order's rules. In addition to his harassment charge, the news outlet revealed that Ryan was slapped with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance charges after authorities found two bags of "suspected narcotics."
Mackenzie first filed the aforementioned protective order against the reality TV star a day before his dramatic arrest. After the legal document was filed, Ryan took to social media to slam Mackenzie with revealing photos before claiming she cheated on him, per The U.S. Sun. "She got caught cheating on me. I tried to make her better, but you can't make somebody want something. She's a coward," Ryan wrote. As of this writing, Mackenzie has removed nearly all of her photos with Ryan from her Instagram.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).