The View Co-Hosts Criticize Pamela Anderson Over Tommy Lee Revelations

In the wake of her Netflix documentary "Pamela, a love story," Pamela Anderson is facing backlash from co-hosts of "The View" over bombshell details she revealed about her ex-husband Tommy Lee. Per Cosmopolitan, Anderson and the rockstar married in 1995 and welcomed two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, during their time together. But, despite their 1998 divorce, the pair's tumultuous love story continued well into the late 2000s.

With a such long history, it came as no surprise that Anderson detailed her relationship with Tommy in the Netflix documentary and her memoir, "Love Pamela," which were both released on January 31, 2023. "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love," she wrote in her memoir, according to People. "The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life. I was crushed."

However, not only did Anderson hint at lingering feelings for Tommy in her book and documentary, but she apparently also reached out to the Motley Crue drummer ahead of the release of her latest projects. "I only have good things to say about you — esp in hindsight I realized I only had one true love — I never recovered," Anderson wrote in a leaked text message obtained by TMZ. But, while a source close to the "Naked Soul" star told the Daily Mail she meant no harm to Tommy and his current wife, Brittany Furlan, the ladies of "The View" arrived at a different conclusion.