Denise Richards Recounts Daughter Lola Sheen's Scary Car Accident

Though her marriage to Charlie Sheen was rather short-lived — ending in 2005, only three years after tying the knot — "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards wouldn't have had it any other way. "I don't regret my marriage to Charlie," she once said during an appearance on the "Divorced Not Dead" podcast (via OK!). "I really do believe that he and I were brought together to have our daughters." In their time together, the pair became parents to two daughters; Sami Sheen, born in March 2004, and Lola Sheen, born in June 2005.

So, while being a Hollywood star definitely comes with its own rewards, Richards' best title remains mom. "I love being a mom more than anything," she said during a 2013 appearance on "Oprah" (via HuffPost). "Motherhood — it's changed my whole outlook on life. It's so wonderful seeing life through their eyes." Given this dedication, it is, therefore, no surprise that Richards and her daughters, particularly Lola have maintained a close bond through the years.

In celebration of Mother's Day in 2022, Lola took to social media with a heartwarming tribute dedicated to the "RHOBH" star. "Happy mother's day mom my best friend and role model," Lola wrote (via People). "U forever have saved me. thank you for staying by my side no matter what. I'll always do the same." Despite what seems like a blissful mother-daughter relationship, however, these two have also had their share of challenges — like the one time Lola got into an accident.