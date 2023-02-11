Denise Richards Recounts Daughter Lola Sheen's Scary Car Accident
Though her marriage to Charlie Sheen was rather short-lived — ending in 2005, only three years after tying the knot — "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Denise Richards wouldn't have had it any other way. "I don't regret my marriage to Charlie," she once said during an appearance on the "Divorced Not Dead" podcast (via OK!). "I really do believe that he and I were brought together to have our daughters." In their time together, the pair became parents to two daughters; Sami Sheen, born in March 2004, and Lola Sheen, born in June 2005.
So, while being a Hollywood star definitely comes with its own rewards, Richards' best title remains mom. "I love being a mom more than anything," she said during a 2013 appearance on "Oprah" (via HuffPost). "Motherhood — it's changed my whole outlook on life. It's so wonderful seeing life through their eyes." Given this dedication, it is, therefore, no surprise that Richards and her daughters, particularly Lola have maintained a close bond through the years.
In celebration of Mother's Day in 2022, Lola took to social media with a heartwarming tribute dedicated to the "RHOBH" star. "Happy mother's day mom my best friend and role model," Lola wrote (via People). "U forever have saved me. thank you for staying by my side no matter what. I'll always do the same." Despite what seems like a blissful mother-daughter relationship, however, these two have also had their share of challenges — like the one time Lola got into an accident.
Denise Richards recounted feeling scared
During a February 10 episode of SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," Denise Richards took a trip down memory lane to the time her 17-year-old daughter Lola Sheen was involved in a car accident. "That is a scary phone call to get in the middle of the night," the "Wild Things" actor admitted. "She wasn't supposed to be out, she snuck out... but we've all done it."Richards then went on to clarify that while Sheen was in the car, she was not the one driving at the time of the accident. The 17-year-old was however allegedly willing to take the fall for the crash. "She wasn't driving," Richards explained. "But she protected the person driving, and I knew she wasn't driving. And then finally came clean."
And while the incident was a great scare for Richards, she praised the cops for being helpful and wonderful to her family. "The police officers were so wonderful because they said there's a car accident there almost every weekend and a lot of kids don't survive it," the actor said. "It scared the f***ing s**t out of her."
Richards' revelation comes months after The U.S. Sun reported that Sheen had been in a car crash after driving into an embankment. "Nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision," a representative for California Highway Patrol said. Per the outlet, the driver had been going on a dark windy road when the unfortunate accident happened.