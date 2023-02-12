Brody Jenner Throws Epic Gender Reveal Party For Baby No. 1

Ahead of the arrival of their first child together, reality star Brody Jenner and girlfriend Tia Blanco held the most memorable gender reveal party. Though it is uncertain when they started dating, the couple's relationship became public in May 2022 when, per People, Jenner shared photos of himself with Blanco on his Instagram Story. Since then, the "The Hills" alum has also made numerous appearances on Blanco's feed. "You have been rocking my world since the day I met you, thank you for all of the love & happiness you have brought to my life. A heart of gold... Happy birthday @brodyjenner I love you!" she wrote on Instagram in celebration of Jenner's birthday in August 2022. Now, the couple is taking their love story to the next level.

In January 2023, Jenner and Blanco confirmed they were expecting their first child together. "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family, and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," the couple wrote on Instagram. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year...Our little angel is on their way." But while they await the birth of their little one, Jenner and Blanco donned their event-planning hats and threw the most epic gender reveal party around.