Brody Jenner Throws Epic Gender Reveal Party For Baby No. 1
Ahead of the arrival of their first child together, reality star Brody Jenner and girlfriend Tia Blanco held the most memorable gender reveal party. Though it is uncertain when they started dating, the couple's relationship became public in May 2022 when, per People, Jenner shared photos of himself with Blanco on his Instagram Story. Since then, the "The Hills" alum has also made numerous appearances on Blanco's feed. "You have been rocking my world since the day I met you, thank you for all of the love & happiness you have brought to my life. A heart of gold... Happy birthday @brodyjenner I love you!" she wrote on Instagram in celebration of Jenner's birthday in August 2022. Now, the couple is taking their love story to the next level.
In January 2023, Jenner and Blanco confirmed they were expecting their first child together. "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family, and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," the couple wrote on Instagram. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year...Our little angel is on their way." But while they await the birth of their little one, Jenner and Blanco donned their event-planning hats and threw the most epic gender reveal party around.
Brody Jenner is going to be a girl dad!
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco threw a gender reveal party the weekend of February 11 and it was one for the books. Taking to Instagram, Jenner shared a snippet from the event showing the fun approach they adopted. Instead of using regular balloons filled with either blue or pink confetti, the couple opted for inflatable baby costumes of a girl and a boy. Upon their arrival at the event, the two "babies" got into a fight with victory eventually going to the girl. "Thank you to all my friends and family for making today so special. Here we go!!" Jenner sweetly captioned the video.
As expected, the video garnered a lot of likes and reactions with fans praising the couple for making the event fun. "This is the best gender reveal in the history of gender reveals congrats bro," one person commented. Jenner's famous mom, actor Linda Thompson, also made an appearance in the comments section, gushing over the party. "That Has to be the cutest and most clever... The funniest gender reveal ever! Perfectly executed and I'm so happy you are going to be a girl daddy!" she wrote. "You and Tia will have a beautiful little baby girl and be the most wonderful parents! So happy for you sweetheart!!!"
Jenner's relationship with Blanco comes only a few years after his divorce from ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter, whom he reportedly started dating in 2013 and married in an intimate 2018 ceremony, according to Bustle.