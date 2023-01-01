Brody Jenner And Girlfriend Tia Blanco Expecting Baby No. 1

It's been less than a year since Brody Jenner went public with girlfriend Tia Blanco, per People. However, the pair have already positioned themselves as #relationshipgoals. Over the past few months, Jenner and Blanco have offered fans glimpses into their relationship via their social media accounts. However, Blanco's December 2022 Instagram roundup — which included a compilation of sweet, intimate snapshots of their relationship (aptly soundtracked by Rihanna's "Rehab!") — definitely takes the cake.

One month prior, Blanco dished about their decision to go public to E! News. "We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning," she shared. "But we're both just so in love and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together." The pro surfer also gushed about them being "inseparable."

Jenner's relationship with Blanco has, so far, taken on a different tone than his tumultuous six-year relationship with ex, Kaitlynn Carter, which ultimately ended in 2019. Shortly before their breakup, Brody revealed that he and Carter weren't "in a rush" to start a family, per Us Weekly. But proving that timing is everything, Jenner and his new girlfriend Blanco recently announced that they're expecting their first child in a super adorable way!