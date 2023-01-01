Brody Jenner And Girlfriend Tia Blanco Expecting Baby No. 1
It's been less than a year since Brody Jenner went public with girlfriend Tia Blanco, per People. However, the pair have already positioned themselves as #relationshipgoals. Over the past few months, Jenner and Blanco have offered fans glimpses into their relationship via their social media accounts. However, Blanco's December 2022 Instagram roundup — which included a compilation of sweet, intimate snapshots of their relationship (aptly soundtracked by Rihanna's "Rehab!") — definitely takes the cake.
One month prior, Blanco dished about their decision to go public to E! News. "We kept our relationship pretty private at the beginning," she shared. "But we're both just so in love and it just happened naturally to share the fun things that we do and this exciting time in our life together." The pro surfer also gushed about them being "inseparable."
Jenner's relationship with Blanco has, so far, taken on a different tone than his tumultuous six-year relationship with ex, Kaitlynn Carter, which ultimately ended in 2019. Shortly before their breakup, Brody revealed that he and Carter weren't "in a rush" to start a family, per Us Weekly. But proving that timing is everything, Jenner and his new girlfriend Blanco recently announced that they're expecting their first child in a super adorable way!
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco announced the pregnancy in a super sweet way
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco excitedly shared their reactions to hearing their baby's heartbeat for the first time. "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family, and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," the couple captioned the Instagram video. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year ... Our little angel is on their way. Happy new year!"
The couple's family and peers have already started congratulating the couple in Jenner's comment section. "So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now! Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it's been so hard!" wrote Jenner's mother, Linda Thompson. "We are so happy! Love you both so much ... Love all three of you so much!" Meanwhile, Jenner's former co-star Heidi Montag wrote, "Couldn't be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!" As of this writing, no one from the Kardashian-Jenner clan has commented.
The day prior, Blanco hinted at their big news on her own Instagram account. "Happy New Year's Eve friends! So much to celebrate & be grateful for. have fun & be safe," wrote Blanco on December 31. The mom-to-be also posted the same snapshots to her Instagram Stories with the caption, "It's gonna be a great year."