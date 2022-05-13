Brody Jenner Reportedly Has A Talented New Girlfriend
Brody Jenner has a history of dating women who have achieved notoriety for one reason or another, and "The Hills" star has experienced his fair share of ups and downs when it comes to relationships. You might even say his love life has been like navigating a series of, well, hills.
In 2020, Jenner was linked to Briana Jungwirth, per TMZ. If the name sounds familiar, it might be because you remember when she was making headlines for being pregnant with former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson's baby. Their son, Freddie, is now 6 years old, which is the length of time Jenner was in a relationship with his "The Hills: New Beginnings" co-star Kaitlynn Carter. After Jenner and Carter's marriage ended in 2019, the exes remained amicable. "I love Kaitlynn to the death, and I think that we were just really close friends, so when we did break up, it was very mutual," Jenner told Page Six.
Jenner remained so friendly with his ex that Carter even joined him and Jungwirth for dinner at least once, according to TMZ, but if Jungwirth and Jenner are still in touch now, they're also just platonic pals; they broke up, and Jungwirth got engaged to another man mere weeks later. Before that whirlwind romance, Jenner dated model Josie Canseco, the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco, in 2019. His rumored new ladylove also has a claim to fame, and it has nothing to do with boy bands or baseball greats.
Brody Jenner is reportedly dating a professional surfer
Brody Jenner's love life first attracted attention back when he was dating Kristin Cavallari on "The Hills," but his alleged current girlfriend is all about the swells. According to TMZ, Jenner is dating Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, a world champion professional surfer who spends a lot of time in Hawaii. They started hanging out and hanging 10 while Jenner was vacationing there, with their fondness for beach life bringing them closer together.
Blanco has more than 450,000 followers on Instagram, and Jenner has also been letting the world know that he's a fan by leaving comments on her page. On April 22, he responded to her Earth Day post with a blue heart and Earth emoji, and he wished her a "Happy birthday" in the comments section of a video that showcased her surfing skills, adding, "Sista getting the clips." Jenner followed this up by deeming her a "Queen," and when he joined Blanco in wishing her mom a "Happy Mother's Day," he scored some major parental approval; Blanco's mother responded to his message with three heart emoji.
Jenner's mom, Linda Thompson, is also a fan of Blanco. "GORGEOUS girl & soooo talented & sweet!!" she gushed in response to one of the surfer's videos. "Awww thank you so much," Blanco replied. "Miss you already!" While Jenner and Blanco had been doing the long distance thing, the pair made waves by grabbing some eats and drinks in Calabasas on May 12, per Page Six.