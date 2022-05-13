Brody Jenner Reportedly Has A Talented New Girlfriend

Brody Jenner has a history of dating women who have achieved notoriety for one reason or another, and "The Hills" star has experienced his fair share of ups and downs when it comes to relationships. You might even say his love life has been like navigating a series of, well, hills.

In 2020, Jenner was linked to Briana Jungwirth, per TMZ. If the name sounds familiar, it might be because you remember when she was making headlines for being pregnant with former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson's baby. Their son, Freddie, is now 6 years old, which is the length of time Jenner was in a relationship with his "The Hills: New Beginnings" co-star Kaitlynn Carter. After Jenner and Carter's marriage ended in 2019, the exes remained amicable. "I love Kaitlynn to the death, and I think that we were just really close friends, so when we did break up, it was very mutual," Jenner told Page Six.

Jenner remained so friendly with his ex that Carter even joined him and Jungwirth for dinner at least once, according to TMZ, but if Jungwirth and Jenner are still in touch now, they're also just platonic pals; they broke up, and Jungwirth got engaged to another man mere weeks later. Before that whirlwind romance, Jenner dated model Josie Canseco, the daughter of former MLB star Jose Canseco, in 2019. His rumored new ladylove also has a claim to fame, and it has nothing to do with boy bands or baseball greats.