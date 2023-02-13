Chris Brown Appears To Weigh In On Pregnant Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Take a bow.
Singer, actor, and beauty mogul Rihanna arguably stole the show at Super Bowl LVII when she performed at halftime in an all-red ensemble, complete with what many viewers were speculating was a baby bump. But it wasn't until the game was over that a spokesperson for the "Don't Stop the Music" singer confirmed her pregnancy, according to Deadline. As one can imagine, once the good news was established, it traveled like wildfire, and many took to Twitter to weigh in. "Not bad for a pregnant woman who flies high in the sky at the #SuperBowl How ya doin, @rihanna ?" one user penned about her iconic performance. Meanwhile, another gushed, "Rihanna performing at the Super Bowl is amazing!!! Rihanna pregnant at the Super Bowl is even more amazing!! Women can do anything."
But now it appears a blast from Rihanna's past has seemingly weighed in on her revelatory 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, too...
Chris Brown is happy for Rihanna
R&B singer Chris Brown has entered the group chat.
Shortly after Rihanna performed her halftime show at Super Bowl LVII and confirmed her pregnancy news, Brown took to his Instagram Stories, and appeared to show his former flame some love and support (albeit ever so cryptically). "GO GIRL," he wrote along with the praying hands emoji and a red heart emoji (via Page Six).
As you may recall, Brown and Rihanna dated back in 2007, but called it quits in 2009 after he physically assaulted her inside a moving Lamborghini. "I felt like a f***ing monster," he later admitted about his violent actions in his documentary "Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life" (via The Guardian). Still, domestic abuse aside, the couple briefly reconciled in 2012 — a choice Rihanna later admitted she wasn't proud of. "I was that girl," she confessed to Vanity Fair in 2015 about believing she could change Brown. "I was very protective of him. I felt that people didn't understand him. Even after... But you know, you realize after a while that in that situation you're the enemy," she explained. Still, Rihanna was adamant that she has no hatred in her heart for Brown. "I will care about him until the day I die. We're not friends, but it's not like we're enemies," she explained. And following what appears to be Brown wishing Rihanna well following her Super Bowl halftime performance, it would seem Brown feels the same.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
This isn't the first time Chris Brown has wished Rihanna well
Make no mistake. Super Bowl LVII isn't the first time Chris Brown has publicly wished his ex-girlfriend Rihanna well. In 2018, Brown wished Rihanna a happy birthday on Instagram — a move that shocked and outraged many. Still, a source told Us Weekly that Brown's sentiment shouldn't come as a surprise, noting that the famous former flames "are good friends and talk all the time." Meanwhile, a Twitter user argued that enough time had passed and the criticism was unwarranted and hypocritical. "How can people be pissed at Chris Brown for wishing Rihanna a Happy Birthday let that man live, y'all be the same people recording violence on y'all phone laughing but mad at Chris Brown over something he did years ago," the user wrote. "He made a mistake let the man live in peace."
But that's not all. Following the birth of Rihanna's first child with partner A$AP Rocky, Brown once again seemingly took to his Instagram Story to convey his well-wishes and support amid the joyous occasion. "Congratulations," the "Look at Me Now" rapper posted, along with a praying hands emoji, a red heart emoji, and a pregnant woman emoji. Kinda sweet!
Perhaps Chris Brown is simply keeping it professional
Keeping it profesh? Perhaps. However, Chris Brown's public displays of support and encouragement for Rihanna are just his way of patting another colleague on the back for a job well done — nothing more, nothing less. After all, the famous exes have collaborated on not one but two projects following their tumultuous 2009 split.
As you may recall, Rihanna raised eyebrows in February 2012 when she collaborated with Brown on new versions of her track "Birthday Cake" and his single "Turn Up the Music." As one can imagine, the backlash was swift. Still, Rihanna was adamant that she didn't understand what all the fuss was about. "The whole thing caught me a little off-guard... especially the amount of negative attention. Because it never occurred to me how this was going to be a problem. It really didn't. I thought people were gonna be surprised that we finally did a record together, but I didn't see how people could think it was a bad thing. In my mind, it was just music," Rihanna later told Esquire about the debacle. Alexa, play "Work" by Rihanna...