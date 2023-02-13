Chris Brown Appears To Weigh In On Pregnant Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

R&B singer Chris Brown has entered the group chat.

Shortly after Rihanna performed her halftime show at Super Bowl LVII and confirmed her pregnancy news, Brown took to his Instagram Stories, and appeared to show his former flame some love and support (albeit ever so cryptically). "GO GIRL," he wrote along with the praying hands emoji and a red heart emoji (via Page Six).

As you may recall, Brown and Rihanna dated back in 2007, but called it quits in 2009 after he physically assaulted her inside a moving Lamborghini. "I felt like a f***ing monster," he later admitted about his violent actions in his documentary "Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life" (via The Guardian). Still, domestic abuse aside, the couple briefly reconciled in 2012 — a choice Rihanna later admitted she wasn't proud of. "I was that girl," she confessed to Vanity Fair in 2015 about believing she could change Brown. "I was very protective of him. I felt that people didn't understand him. Even after... But you know, you realize after a while that in that situation you're the enemy," she explained. Still, Rihanna was adamant that she has no hatred in her heart for Brown. "I will care about him until the day I die. We're not friends, but it's not like we're enemies," she explained. And following what appears to be Brown wishing Rihanna well following her Super Bowl halftime performance, it would seem Brown feels the same.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.