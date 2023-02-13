Zach Roloff Breaks Silence On His Recovery After Emergency Brain Surgery
Zach Roloff underwent emergency brain surgery and is now in the recovery phase of his treatment. The news was first announced by his dad, "Little People, Big World" star Matt Roloff. "Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes a [sic] important shunt revision," Matt captioned an Instagram post on February 9. Hours later, Zach's wife Tori Roloff shared an update along with some photos of her husband laying in a hospital bed with a bandage around his head. "It's been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering," Tori captioned her Instagram post.
Tori expressed gratitude for the people who've helped their family during this unexpected surgery, including her mother-in-law Amy Roloff, who was hanging out with Tori and Zach's three kids so that Tori could be at the hospital with her husband. "I'm here praying that Zach's recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines," she continued, adding a sweet message to her husband. "You're a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery... and handled it like a rockstar. I'm so proud of you," she said. Three days later, Zach returned to social media, sharing an update on his condition.
Zach Roloff said he had an 'emotional week'
Zach Roloff shared a photo of himself on the couch in his living room with all three of his young kids around him. In the caption of his Instagram post, Zach started off by thanking everyone who helped the family. He went on to say that it was an "emotional week" but he's hopeful that he's "on the road to recovery." Roloff said that he needed to have brain surgery "after getting really sick." He went on to give his wife a sweet shoutout. "Thank you to @toriroloff for being the rock this week in our family and rallying the kids," he wrote. He also thanked his mother for heading over to the house because he had to go to the emergency room. Zach also took a moment to think about other patients who aren't home yet and wanted to be sure to mention those people in his post, as well.
The comments section of Zach's post quickly filled up with messages from fans. "So glad it went well and turned out ok. Do you foresee revisions in the future for your shunt? Hope you feel 100% soon!!" one Instagram user wrote. "God Bless you Zach, so glad you are home and on the mend. Prayers for you Tori and your precious children," another Instagram comment read. It seems safe to say that everyone is delighted that Zach pulled through and is back where he belongs.