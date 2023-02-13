Zach Roloff Breaks Silence On His Recovery After Emergency Brain Surgery

Zach Roloff shared a photo of himself on the couch in his living room with all three of his young kids around him. In the caption of his Instagram post, Zach started off by thanking everyone who helped the family. He went on to say that it was an "emotional week" but he's hopeful that he's "on the road to recovery." Roloff said that he needed to have brain surgery "after getting really sick." He went on to give his wife a sweet shoutout. "Thank you to @toriroloff for being the rock this week in our family and rallying the kids," he wrote. He also thanked his mother for heading over to the house because he had to go to the emergency room. Zach also took a moment to think about other patients who aren't home yet and wanted to be sure to mention those people in his post, as well.

The comments section of Zach's post quickly filled up with messages from fans. "So glad it went well and turned out ok. Do you foresee revisions in the future for your shunt? Hope you feel 100% soon!!" one Instagram user wrote. "God Bless you Zach, so glad you are home and on the mend. Prayers for you Tori and your precious children," another Instagram comment read. It seems safe to say that everyone is delighted that Zach pulled through and is back where he belongs.