Tori Roloff Gives Inside Look At Husband Zach's Recovery After Emergency Brain Surgery

Tori Roloff was sure to thank those who have helped out during the unexpected emergency, including Zach Roloff's neurosurgeon team and her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, who has been watching Tori and Zach's three young children and "playing hide n seek for who knows how many hours." In one of the photos shared by Tori, Zach can be seen laying down in a hospital bed with his eyes closed and a bandage around his head. In another, he's sitting up with all kinds of wires hooked up to him. He smiled as Tori snapped the pic and he gave the camera a double thumbs up. "I'm here praying that Zach's recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines," Tori wrote.

Fans of the family's TLC reality show likely know that Zach and his dad haven't been on the best of terms in recent years — ever since Zach expressed interest in buying the family's farm. However, in October, Matt told ET that things between him and Zach were "on the right path." This seems to be the case based on the fact that Matt's post about his son's health included some high praise for Tori. "He's in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest ... all prayers up please for Zachs successful recovery," Matt's caption read.

Fans have been offering their prayers and well-wishes to Zach, and everyone is hopeful he heals quickly.