Inside 'One Of The Hardest Days' Tori Roloff Has Ever Had
Tori Roloff has been a part of the "Little People Big World" family for quite some time, and fans of the TLC hit love following her along on Instagram. In November, the reality star excitedly shared that she was expecting her third child, keeping on pace with her sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff. "Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!" she wrote on the adorbs Instagram post.
The reality star also regularly shares photos of her kiddos — Jackson and Lilah — who are both little people like their father, Zach Roloff. Tori has been pretty open and honest with some of the kids' obstacles in their lives and in May, People shared a teaser for the show. In the clip, Tori and Zach chatted about Lilah's health and as well as some health concerns with Jackson and his bowing legs. "I think with Jackson's legs, it's mostly just like, I don't want it to get to a point where he's hurting because I'm pretty sure it's gonna have to be dealt with at some point in his life, and I just want to make sure that we're ready to move on it," Tori said, noting that she wanted to stay on top of it to try and avoid multiple surgeries as Zach underwent.
Unfortunately for Tori, she just went through one of the most challenging days of her life with her son Jackson.
Tori Roloff was apparently a mess during Jackson's surgery
With parenthood comes a rollercoaster of emotions, and one of the worst things a parent has to do is watch their child go through a tough time. In late November, Tori Roloff shared a sweet Instagram photo of her firstborn, Jackson Roloff, lying in a hospital bed. The tot closed his eyes and had a stuffed bunny perched near his shoulder. In the caption, Tori explained to her 1.7 million-plus followers that Jackson underwent surgery to correct the bowing in his legs, which is a common condition associated with achondroplasia dwarfism.
"This kid time and time again blows us away. He was so brave and confident. He made @zroloff07, and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry," Tori shared. She also noted how emotional the day proved to be. "Today has been one of the hardest days I've ever had. Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through." She added, "However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him."
Fans met the post with an overwhelming amount of love and support, including from Matt Roloff. "This Grandpa is cheering my little fella on!" he wrote under the update. Luckily, Tori shared that there were a few bright spots in Jackson's day, including lots of popsicles, which were well deserved!