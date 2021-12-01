Inside 'One Of The Hardest Days' Tori Roloff Has Ever Had

Tori Roloff has been a part of the "Little People Big World" family for quite some time, and fans of the TLC hit love following her along on Instagram. In November, the reality star excitedly shared that she was expecting her third child, keeping on pace with her sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff. "Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!" she wrote on the adorbs Instagram post.

The reality star also regularly shares photos of her kiddos — Jackson and Lilah — who are both little people like their father, Zach Roloff. Tori has been pretty open and honest with some of the kids' obstacles in their lives and in May, People shared a teaser for the show. In the clip, Tori and Zach chatted about Lilah's health and as well as some health concerns with Jackson and his bowing legs. "I think with Jackson's legs, it's mostly just like, I don't want it to get to a point where he's hurting because I'm pretty sure it's gonna have to be dealt with at some point in his life, and I just want to make sure that we're ready to move on it," Tori said, noting that she wanted to stay on top of it to try and avoid multiple surgeries as Zach underwent.

Unfortunately for Tori, she just went through one of the most challenging days of her life with her son Jackson.