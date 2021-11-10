The Special Meaning Behind Audrey Roloff's Son's Name

Former "Little People, Big World" stars Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff, may have opted to leave the hit TLC series in 2018 (via Good Housekeeping), but that doesn't mean that fans aren't still totally invested in their lives ... we're only human!

Luckily, Audrey frequently posts on her Instagram to keep fans in the know regarding everything from her business ventures to the couple's books and, of course, their growing family. In July, Audrey shared a sweet video on Instagram to announce baby number three. "We're about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November!" she wrote in the post.

During the year, Audrey has been posting updates of her growing belly as she (and quite frankly, us) anxiously awaited the arrival of the new little bundle of joy. As with her other kiddos, this one appeared to be a little bit on the stubborn side and decided not to make an appearance until he was totally ready. "Welp, I have officially made it to my due date with all three babies. I really thought this little one might come early, but here we are, still patiently awaiting his/her arrival!" Audrey wrote on November 6. "I know you're nice and cozy in there baby, but we are all ready to cozy up with you on the outside whenever you're ready." Sure enough, the baby made his entrance just a few days later. And the name? We think it's absolutely perfect!