Tori And Zach Roloff's Big Move Has Fans Freaking Out. Here's Why

Tori Roloff has revealed big news about her family that has fans of "Little People Big World" buzzing. Zach Roloff has been a core member of TLC's "LPBW" series since it debuted in 2006 (per IMDb). Throughout Zach's time on the series, he helped with the family farm, fell in love, got married, and had two children with his wife, Tori. Now, however, they've made a big change that immediately prompted a lot of questions.

Zach and Tori have a son, Jackson, and a daughter, Lilah. In March, they revealed they had been expecting their third baby, but Tori experienced a miscarriage. Not long after that, they noted they were open to trying again to expand their family. However, it wasn't baby news that generated buzz among "LPBW" fans.

Was Tori and Zach's news perhaps about buying the family farm, now that Zach's parents Amy and Matt have both started to move away from the day-to-day hustle of managing the property? As The Sun noted, in the past, Zach revealed he had an interest in potentially buying the Roloff farm from his dad. Amy previously sold her portion to Matt, The Sun detailed. But moving to the farm wasn't the case at this point, either, and some fans took the actual news as a sign that Zach and Tori may not end up running the farm at all.