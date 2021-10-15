Tori And Zach Roloff's Big Move Has Fans Freaking Out. Here's Why
Tori Roloff has revealed big news about her family that has fans of "Little People Big World" buzzing. Zach Roloff has been a core member of TLC's "LPBW" series since it debuted in 2006 (per IMDb). Throughout Zach's time on the series, he helped with the family farm, fell in love, got married, and had two children with his wife, Tori. Now, however, they've made a big change that immediately prompted a lot of questions.
Zach and Tori have a son, Jackson, and a daughter, Lilah. In March, they revealed they had been expecting their third baby, but Tori experienced a miscarriage. Not long after that, they noted they were open to trying again to expand their family. However, it wasn't baby news that generated buzz among "LPBW" fans.
Was Tori and Zach's news perhaps about buying the family farm, now that Zach's parents Amy and Matt have both started to move away from the day-to-day hustle of managing the property? As The Sun noted, in the past, Zach revealed he had an interest in potentially buying the Roloff farm from his dad. Amy previously sold her portion to Matt, The Sun detailed. But moving to the farm wasn't the case at this point, either, and some fans took the actual news as a sign that Zach and Tori may not end up running the farm at all.
Tori Roloff reassured fans
Tori Roloff surprised "Little People, Big World" fans by revealing on Instagram that her family had moved. Not only did Tori, her husband Zach Roloff, and their kids, Jackson and Lilah, move, but they've also embraced a new state. "We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!!" she explained. "We will miss Portland but we're so excited for our new adventure in ... WASHINGTON!" Fans worried this meant Tori and Zach were leaving "LPBW." But Tori quickly commented, "still filming! Can't wait to share all the madness with everyone!"
Some "LPBW" viewers wondered if the move was prompted by something dramatic happening within the Roloff family. "What happened? I didn't think your family would leave Matt, I love your family I only watch to see the kids, something big must have happened, I'm sorry to see you leave," wrote one fan. Another person shared, "congrats on the new adventure still rooting for y'all to take over the farm though lol." Granted, Tori and Zach won't necessarily be all that far from the Roloff farm. "They can live in Washington and still not be very far away. It's only across the river," one person pointed out.
The move came as a shock to "LPBW" fans, but the good news is that Tori, Zach, and the kids are still filming the show. That likely means the cameras caught all of the moving chaos, and it could be incorporated into future episodes.