The Truth About The Rumored Roloff Family Feud

When it comes to the Roloff family, it appears that sisters-in-law Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff don't see eye-to-eye. The "Little People, Big World" stars' feud recently took another turn, but it seems the two have had issues with each other for a while. According to the U.S. Sun, some of Tori and Audrey's problems may have to do with their different political opinions and beliefs. While Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, promote conservative views and a strict Christian lifestyle, Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, are more liberal.

Fans of the reality show believe that Tori and Audrey are even keeping their children apart. In June 2020, Tori hinted that her baby, Lilah, hasn't met her cousin, Audrey's baby Bode, when she posted a photo on her Instagram story showing Lilah with a friend's baby. Tori wrote, "meeting another baby for the first time: a series." There's also speculation that both women are using Instagram to one-up each other's baby's milestones!

The feud apparently got worse when Audrey and Jeremy decided to hold their own Fourth of July party last year away from the rest of the family. The Roloffs then proceeded to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas apart, per Cheat Sheet, which led fans to believe that Audrey and Tori's feud had extended to their husbands. There have been rumors that the brothers are fighting over the family's farm. But despite what's going on between the Roloff brothers, Audrey and Tori's feud seems to have escalated.