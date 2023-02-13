Camille Kostek Talks About Eye-Opening Moment In Relationship With Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have certainly come a long way from the early days of their romance. And there was one pivotal time in their lives that solidified their relationship and officially made them boyfriend and girlfriend. In her interview on the "Under the Swimfluence" podcast, Kostek recalls bonding with Gronkowski when he suffered what was reported as a "career-ending injury" when he played for New England. Kostek watched from the sidelines as Gronk went down, only wishing she could have rushed to his side.

It was later reported that Gronkowski tore his ACL and it was Kostek that was there to help him during his recovery. "I learned within a few weeks of just getting to know Rob, what it was going to take to pursue a relationship with someone in the NFL," she said on the podcast. "I was helping him take his clothes off, helping him bathe, doing things that allowed us to really get close and become very serious very quickly," she added.

The two have been each other's biggest fans ever since. After being together nearly a decade, the two have blended their lives; they travel together, they support one another, and they are even human parents to their French bulldog named Ralphie — and, yes, the pup has his very own Instagram account.