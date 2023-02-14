Olivia Wilde Backpedals After Shamelessly Thirsting Over A$AP Rocky

Super Bowl LVII is behind us and prep has already begun for next year's Big Game in Las Vegas, but fans still can't get over that halftime show. Sure, some weren't into the pared back performance which notably skipped out on surprise musical guests — Bethenny Frankel even dissed the set publicly — but there's no taking away from the fact that Rihanna made history that night. Not only was she the first pregnant halftime performer (that we know of!), but she also set an important goal for herself, which she certainly achieved: representation. "Representing for Black women everywhere — I just think that's really important," Rihanna explained during an official press conference leading up to the big day. "That's key for people to see the possibilities and I'm honored to be here."

So she didn't deliver the over-the-top spectacle some folks were hoping for, but she certainly was no victim to the hype. Think about it: The set list was filled with bangers; her fashion was bold; she delivered plenty of impactful visuals (she was 60 feet in the air!); and she came with more attitude than the stadium could handle. All this while pregnant. Plenty of fans applauded RiRi for all of these reasons and more, including her A-list Navy members, like Andy Cohen, who called the show "UNBELIEVABLE!!" However, perhaps no one was as supportive as her partner, A$AP Rocky. And no one loved his support as much as Olivia Wilde, which landed the actor in hot water.