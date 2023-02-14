What's The Real Meaning Of Penthouse By Kelsea Ballerini? Here's What We Think

Country music is known as a genre full of artists bearing their hearts and souls while singing about breakups, failed marriages, and the ones that got away. And for country star Kelsea Ballerini, her latest EP, "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat," was a project that detailed her recent divorce from Australian country singer Morgan Evans. On February 13, Ballerini shared on her Instagram that the EP was coming in the form of a short film. "Six songs. one short film. all rolling up at midnight, valentine's day," she wrote. And in another Instagram post promoting the EP, she shared an image taken in a gloomy high-rise that had the title and tracklist on top, which most likely represents the third track on the EP, "Penthouse." But what is the real meaning behind the song? Taking Ballerini's divorce and the info she's shared about it, it's easy to figure out what the country singer is singing about.

People reported that Ballerini's divorce from Evans was finalized in November 2022, right after she got her Grammy nominations. While it might have come as a surprise to fans, Ballerini told "CBS Mornings" in October that it wasn't a sudden change and nothing big caused their divorce. "It's not chaotic, it's not volatile, it just didn't work," she said. But again, if fans want to get an inside look at Ballerini's feelings around the split, "Penthouse" is a good place to start.