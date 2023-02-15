The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Star Stanley Wilson Jr.
Unfortunately, the list of celebs who have died in 2023 is growing steadily. Stanley Wilson Jr., who previously played for the Detroit Lions in the mid-2000s, has died at the age of 40, according to TMZ. As noted by the publication, Wilson was spending time in a mental facility when he collapsed and died. As of writing, there's no official word on what caused Wilson to collapse or whether he was suffering from any underlying health issues. However, there's currently no suspicion of foul play.
Wilson's tragic death ends a multi-generational professional football legacy started by his father, Stanley Wilson Sr., who was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1983. Prior to his death, Wilson Jr. found himself in major legal trouble. In November 2022, Wilson Jr. was arrested after breaking into a multi-million dollar home. Upon entering the property, he reportedly destroyed the house after taking a bath in the fountain found at the home. He was charged with two felonies for his crimes.
At this time, Wilson Jr.'s family has yet to speak out about his death.
Stanley Wilson Jr. had his career cut short
Even though Stanley Wilson Jr.'s life ended on a sad note, he is no stranger to life's hurdles. Wilson. Jr's professional career was cut short after only a few years. He enjoyed a successful college football career, which played out at Stanford University from 2001-2004. Wilson Jr. played in all 22 games of the 2002-2003 season, starting in 28 of them. By 2005, Wilson Jr. had made it on the NFL's radar. That same year, the Detroit Lions drafted him during the third round. And while the Oklahoma native made notable strides, he only lasted for three years before sustaining an Achilles injury.
Unfortunately, Wilson Jr.'s recent arrest was not his first run-in with law enforcement. In 2016, he was shot (and later arrested) after attempting to break into an Oregon home. At the time of the attempted break-in, Wilson Jr. was naked and had previously attempted entry into three other homes. Ultimately, a judge ordered him to spend 10 days in jail in addition to three years of probation. According to court records uncovered by Oregon Live, Wilson Jr. was engaging in unhealthy substance use at the time. "This is his primary problem, and we want him to focus on his primary problem," said the case's prosecutor. Wilson Jr.'s father, Stanley Wilson Sr., also had a history of substance use issues in addition to a bipolar diagnosis.
Our thoughts are with Wilson Jr.'s family at this time.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).