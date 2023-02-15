The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Star Stanley Wilson Jr.

Even though Stanley Wilson Jr.'s life ended on a sad note, he is no stranger to life's hurdles. Wilson. Jr's professional career was cut short after only a few years. He enjoyed a successful college football career, which played out at Stanford University from 2001-2004. Wilson Jr. played in all 22 games of the 2002-2003 season, starting in 28 of them. By 2005, Wilson Jr. had made it on the NFL's radar. That same year, the Detroit Lions drafted him during the third round. And while the Oklahoma native made notable strides, he only lasted for three years before sustaining an Achilles injury.

Unfortunately, Wilson Jr.'s recent arrest was not his first run-in with law enforcement. In 2016, he was shot (and later arrested) after attempting to break into an Oregon home. At the time of the attempted break-in, Wilson Jr. was naked and had previously attempted entry into three other homes. Ultimately, a judge ordered him to spend 10 days in jail in addition to three years of probation. According to court records uncovered by Oregon Live, Wilson Jr. was engaging in unhealthy substance use at the time. "This is his primary problem, and we want him to focus on his primary problem," said the case's prosecutor. Wilson Jr.'s father, Stanley Wilson Sr., also had a history of substance use issues in addition to a bipolar diagnosis.

Our thoughts are with Wilson Jr.'s family at this time.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).