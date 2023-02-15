The Tragic Death Of Raquel Welch

Actor and singer Raquel Welch, best known for her role in the "Fantastic Voyage," died at 82 years old, TMZ reported on February 15. She was considered one of Hollywood's most notable sex symbols in the 1960s, appearing in films like "One Million, B.C." (where she famously wore a fur bikini) and "Fathom." Raquel leaves behind two adult children — Damon and Tahnee Welch — from her first marriage to high school sweetheart James Welch. They divorced in 1964. Welch went on to have three more marriages — however, all of them ended in divorce — and she never remarried.

Raquel's family members confirmed to TMZ the beloved star died on February 15 after fighting a brief, unnamed illness. The family did not offer comment along with their confirmation of her death.

In the wake of Raquel's death, fans are revisiting her impact and contributions to the entertainment industry. With that in mind, here's what we have to share about her legacy as a head-turning star.