Meghan Markle's Lawyers Bite Back At Half-Sister Samantha's Defamation Suit

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her half-sister Samantha Markle for many years. In fact, during the third episode of the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex talked about the lack of relationship she has with Samantha. "My half-sister, who I hadn't seen for over a decade — and that was only for a day and a half — suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere," Meghan said. "I don't know your middle name. I don't know your birthday. You're telling these people that you raised me, and you've coined me 'Princess Pushy,'" she continued. Meghan added that she doesn't remember ever seeing Samantha when she was living with their father, and the last time she saw Samantha was when she was in her "early twenties." "I hadn't had a fallout with her. We didn't have a closeness to be able to have that. And I wanted a sister," she explained.

In February, Samantha filed a lawsuit against Meghan for "defamation based on demonstrably false and malicious statements made by her half-sister to a worldwide audience," according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. The lawsuit refers to Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March 2021, during which Samantha claims her half-sister "falsely and maliciously stated" she was "an only child," according to BBC News. It didn't take long, however, for Meghan's lawyers to get on the case.