Meghan Markle's Legal Problems Just Got Even More Complicated

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pulled the plug on their working relationship with the British monarchy back in January 2020, it seems like they've found themselves in one complicated legal situation after another. Luckily, Meghan's big win in her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers found her on the right side of the law. That's because she took them to court after they published a private letter she penned for her estranged father, Thomas Markle, Sr.

If that weren't enough, Prince Harry's latest legal battle has also turned heads, as he, too, is reportedly going after Associated Newspapers over a headline that read: "Revealed: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards secret," per Sky News. The Duke of Sussex is also ensnared in a courtroom showdown with the Home Office, as wanted to personally pay for his police protection in the U.K. — though the defendants have denied Harry's claims.

With everything going on in their lives, it seems like Meghan now has another legal battle that she has to deal with and this one seems to be the most personal of them all yet.