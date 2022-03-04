Meghan Markle's Legal Problems Just Got Even More Complicated
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pulled the plug on their working relationship with the British monarchy back in January 2020, it seems like they've found themselves in one complicated legal situation after another. Luckily, Meghan's big win in her legal battle against the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers found her on the right side of the law. That's because she took them to court after they published a private letter she penned for her estranged father, Thomas Markle, Sr.
If that weren't enough, Prince Harry's latest legal battle has also turned heads, as he, too, is reportedly going after Associated Newspapers over a headline that read: "Revealed: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards secret," per Sky News. The Duke of Sussex is also ensnared in a courtroom showdown with the Home Office, as wanted to personally pay for his police protection in the U.K. — though the defendants have denied Harry's claims.
With everything going on in their lives, it seems like Meghan now has another legal battle that she has to deal with and this one seems to be the most personal of them all yet.
Samantha Markle is suing the Duchess of Sussex
According to TMZ, Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, has slapped a lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021 was nothing but one lie after another. Or, at least, that's how Samantha feels.
In her lawsuit, Samantha is claiming that Meghan has been feeding the public with a false narrative about her life and that Meghan's claim of growing up in "virtual poverty" is false because she went to expensive private schools and attended Northwestern University — which their father, Thomas Markle, Sr., supposedly footed the bill for. Samantha also seems to be quite upset that Meghan told Oprah she was an "only child" when she in fact has her half-sister and their half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr. — both of whom the duchess is estranged from.
Meghan herself has not made any comments about the matter, but royal biographer Omid Scobie shared a statement released by her lawyer, Michael Kump, that said, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves." And thus, the plot thickens!