Meghan Markle's Big Win In Her Legal Battle Explained

Meghan Markle just scored a massive win. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been ensnared in a legal battle against the Mail on Sunday and owners Associated Newspapers since October 2019, as the publication continuously ran critical coverage of the two. With limited options, Meghan took the outlet to court on grounds of publishing excerpts of a private letter she wrote to father Thomas Markle Sr.

At the time, Prince Harry published a lengthy statement explaining the couple's actions. "This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid media," he noted in the release. "The contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question."

Harry also noted the publication "purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year." In February, the couple defeated the outlet in court, as the judge ruled the publication indeed invaded Meghan's privacy, per The New York Times. Associated Newspapers appealed the decision, but ultimately, they have come up short once again.