The Real Reason Meghan And Harry Are Facing A Crucial Time

Clearly, Meghan Markle's ongoing battle with the media is not over yet. According to Newsweek, she is now preparing for yet another court battle with a U.K. tabloid over a personal letter that she had sent to her father Thomas Markle Sr. during the summer of 2019. Meghan's private but also emotional letter was meant for her father's eyes only, but was published by The Mail on Sunday after Thomas leaked it in an apparent effort to tell his side of the story about his estrangement from his daughter, per Insider. The Mail on Sunday already lost in their privacy and copyright case battle with Meghan but now a new three-day hearing will begin, as the publication has appealed the U.K. High Court's decision.

Should Meghan win again against The Mail on Sunday, chances seem slim that anything will change in the relationship between her and her father Thomas. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in their bombshell interview that she didn't appreciate her father lying to her about his supposed cooperation with the paparazzi. "That, for me, has really resonated, especially now as a mother," Meghan told Oprah, according to Insider. "I look at Archie and I think about this child, and I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child. I can't imagine it. So it's hard for me to reconcile that." Even if Meghan does win, it doesn't seem like her pain will totally go away.