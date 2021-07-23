Why Is Thomas Markle Threatening To Take Meghan Markle To Court?
Meghan Markle does not have a relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, and hasn't seen him since before her wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, Meghan accused her father of lying about his relationship with the press, putting her and Harry in a bit of a spot. Because of this, she decided to cut him out of her life as she felt that what he was doing wasn't safe for her family, according to CBS News. Since Meghan hasn't seen her dad in a few years, he has never even met his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet Diana, something that he desperately wants to do — at least, that's what he claims.
In July 2021, a source told Fox News that Thomas is "frustrated," with the situation between him and his daughter. "He's lived his life raising his kids. He moved to Mexico to live his life in peace and not to be completely blackballed and outcast. It doesn't feel good [for him]," the source explained. And while Thomas continues speaking out to the press on a fairly regular basis, he's apparently now threatening to take his daughter to court. Keep reading to learn why.
Thomas Markle had a lot to say about his grandchildren
In an interview with Fox News, Thomas Markle revealed that he's ready to take Meghan Markle to court. Why? Because he believes that he has a right to see his grandchildren. "I will be petitioning the California courts for the right to see my grandchildren in the very near future," Thomas said in the interview, that appeared to take place in his current home country of Mexico.
Prior to revealing his apparent legal plans, Thomas made a plea to Queen Elizabeth. "I'd like to take this opportunity to ask her majesty the queen, the British family, the royal family to allow Lili to receive her baptism and first christening at the queen's church. You shouldn't be punishing her for Meghan and Harry's bad behavior. Archie and Lili are small children, they are not politics, they aren't pawns. They aren't part of the game. They are also royals and entitled to the same rights as any other royals. I'm hoping the queen...will stop and think about this," he told Fox News during the interview.
Thomas was also asked about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, which he called "foolish" and an "insult to the royals." He ended the interview by asking people to "get their shots," referring to the COVID-19 vaccine. "We need everyone to be vaccinated," he said.