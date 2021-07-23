Why Is Thomas Markle Threatening To Take Meghan Markle To Court?

Meghan Markle does not have a relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, and hasn't seen him since before her wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018. During her interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, Meghan accused her father of lying about his relationship with the press, putting her and Harry in a bit of a spot. Because of this, she decided to cut him out of her life as she felt that what he was doing wasn't safe for her family, according to CBS News. Since Meghan hasn't seen her dad in a few years, he has never even met his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet Diana, something that he desperately wants to do — at least, that's what he claims.

In July 2021, a source told Fox News that Thomas is "frustrated," with the situation between him and his daughter. "He's lived his life raising his kids. He moved to Mexico to live his life in peace and not to be completely blackballed and outcast. It doesn't feel good [for him]," the source explained. And while Thomas continues speaking out to the press on a fairly regular basis, he's apparently now threatening to take his daughter to court. Keep reading to learn why.